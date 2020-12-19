Antiques: When the going got tough, the tough got going

The year just drawing to a close might be one many would wish to forget but for the art and antiques market it was by no means all bad.

As an entirely unforeseen set of challenging circumstances arose the auction market rose to the new challenges of no bidders in the room, heavily curtailed viewings or none at all, and the need to provide high quality images and expert condition reports for buyers who could not view for themselves.

As it became apparent that this pandemic could rage on and on the market was catapulted into a new dimension.

Given that the technology exists this might have happened over time. The impact of technology was accelerated beyond what anyone could have imagined by Covid-19. Schedules were torn up, rewritten and Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary art were sold in block global auctions instead of separately.

Buyers and sellers rapidly showed themselves to be comfortable in the new, virtual world as online buying and selling became the norm. Many new auction records were established this year.

A 300-year-old Chinese celadon vase smashed the record for an art object sold in Ireland when it made €1.2 million at Sheppards last month. A telephone bidder in Taiwan outbid an online bidder.

‘A Sunny Day, Connemara’ sold for a world record hammer price of €420,000 at Whyte’s.

It was a good year for Irish art and many lots sold for above estimate prices. Stalwarts like Yeats, Henry, le Brocquy, Osborne, Orpen and Lavery were good performers, along with William Scott and Seán Scully, and a new generation of artists like John Shinnors and Donald Teskey is making an increasing impact in the salerooms.

Just last week no less than 13 works soared past the €100,000 barrier at sales by Whytes, de Veres and James Adam in Dublin.

A new world record of €420,000 for Paul Henry was established at Whyte’s in October.

Just last week Henry’s ‘Western Landscape’ made €330,000 at hammer over a top estimate of €160,000 at de Veres and no less than three works by the artist made hammer prices of €240,000, €200,000 and €140,00 at Whytes.

There was a world record for any work of literature when Shakespeare’s First Folio sold for $9.9 million at Christie’s, New York in October.

Rare collectibles had a good year. A T rex skeleton made $31.8 million at an art auction at Christie’s (2020 — don’t ask), Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers made $615,000 at Christie’s, Kurt Cobain’s acoustic electric guitar played at Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged made $5 million at Julien’s, a match ticket to the famous Bloody Sunday game at Croke Park in November 1920 made €9,000 at Fonsie Mealy and Hannibal Lecter’s mask from the collection of Michael Flatley made €85,000 at Sheppards.

Among the many art records established: a small Rembrandt made £14.5 million at Sotheby’s setting a new record for a self portrait by the artist; at Christie’s there was a record $28.6 million for a watercolour by Cezanne and Banksy’s Balloon Girl — Colour AP (Purple) made £791,255, a record for a print by the artist.

A 28.86-carat diamond made $2.1 million, a world record price for a jewel sold online at Christie’s in July.

All auction houses, big and small, are finding that online sales are bringing new and younger buyers to the market in droves. Many of them had never attended an auction viewing or ever bid at auction before.

The going has been tough in 2020, but it has brought some unexpected cheer too. We wish our readers a Happy Christmas.