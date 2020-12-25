Damien Enright: Living in hope of a better world

Christmas is coming; the pubs may not be able to offer the customary hospitality, but there’s no reason not to enjoy a few glasses at home. A lively walk on a crisp, clear December morning will disperse the fumes of the night before. Let us hope the Christmas mornings are ‘crisp and even’, and not sodden and drab.

I firmly believe that, over my lifetime, there’s been a bigger increase in rainfall than snowfall in West Cork and Kerry. Such an assertion may mean I’m approaching the Age of Hallucination. I thought I’d been there already, back in the early 1960s in Ibiza and Formentera, where we were inventing a new, pacific world, or so we thought.

That benign world turned out, in whole, to be an hallucination. While our dreams of universal love and peace didn’t last the course, I wouldn’t have missed them for anything! It wasn’t the first time such a world was conceived — and it will be conceived again — but it has yet to be birthed.

The inspiration and aspiration was great; better than the Owsley acid, better than the marijuana and the mushrooms. In America, there was no Trump but there was Nixon and, to follow the catchphrase “Make love, not war” made a helluva lot more sense than going to Vietnam.

Today, the outdoors still provides us with the same exhilaration as always and getting out into it is palliative — not just for a muzzy, morning-after head, but for the cares we are now beset with, the virus of the Covid times.

These times will pass, so we are told: we pray the information is truthful and correct, not another ‘forget-about-today-until-tomorrow’ cop-out from reality. Science says the vaccinations will work — and what else have we got to believe in? It’s either science, divine intervention or the paranoid meanderings of conspiracy theorists and raving, uncertified nuts.

Outdoors is the residence of truth; nature is implacably true. And when we screw around with it dangerously, it will deliver salutary lessons to us. Incontestable, implacable truth-telling is nature’s way. We know well — and to our often tragic cost — that we have not been doing right by our partner, the Earth, to which we are forever married. It is perfectly evident; clear as day.

What is hopeful, however, is that we are beginning to realise it. We, the people, are beginning to shuck off the illusions sold to us by businesses that make fortunes on the back of our illusory needs. Meanwhile, I read that it will be 2025 before millions are given the vaccination protection that we, in the ‘developed world’, will soon enjoy.

Our sophistication and mobility brought the virus to them, but they are the ones left to suffer. Their governments can’t afford to buy cures for their populations; the purse is too thin, the land too drought-stricken, the seas too overfished by the fleets of ‘developed nations’, corruption is too endemic. All this will lead to the death of millions who feel pain, emotional and physical, just as we would ourselves. Yet trillionaires exist whose fortunes could vaccinate entire populations, but these fortunes will be spent not on others but on personal pleasures, which are, so often, tacky, crass and selfish beyond belief.

I can’t tell if this bothers you, my dear reader, but it sure bothers me! Maybe you share hallucinations of a kinder world, like those dreams that have stayed with me. They weren’t all bad or wasted, those wacky days with the wacky baccy and the endless talk about the need for a changed perception and changed values.

One leaves behind such talk; but perhaps never leaves behind the brave new world one saw.

That world may be incipient; I think I see hope. I wish I could say I can see it in Ireland but, shamefully, our government continues to be amongst Europe’s worst polluters of the air we breathe. Per capita carbon output here is double that in Sweden. Last year, our green isle had, per citizen, the third highest greenhouse gas emissions in the EU. These have reduced in 2020. Can they continue to do so, or was it only because Covid reduced transport and industrial activity? I trust not.

It’s for sure that I see less plumes of smoke from household coal fires in West Cork villages and I see no turf deliveries from the bogs. I was disturbed to hear from a friend living overseas that Irish peat was being sold in garden shops as a supplement for the local soil.

I assume Bord Na Móna knows what it is doing, that the results have been conscientiously assessed and that all the personnel of the Turf Board, and all my readers, will have an inspirational — and aspirational — Christmas.