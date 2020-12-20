Wish List: Clues for Santa Paws, craic agus ceol, and art creations

In our tech-for-dummies corner this week, fancy headphones. Mainly chosen for the sheer joy I get imagining shutting out all the sound and fury in my gaff. Sony's noise-cancelling headphones are practical, comfortable, and stylish with up to 30 hours of battery life. It has all the bells and whistles you'd expect, I won't bother pretending I know what the WH-1000XM4 means, but apparently, it supports Google’s Fast Pair feature. This lets you locate your headphones by ringing them. Cool. €389 available in white, black and silver. For more information, see www.sony.co.uk/electronics/headband-headphones/wh-1000xm4

We love the latest inspiration from Douglas-based artist Valery Walsh Jolley. This fascinating piece is titled Busy Busy. Yours for €450, unframed, it's approximately 31x41cm and the artist tells us she got the inspiration for this image from observing everyday things, usually something "a little quirky or colourful" that catches her eye. Find out more at www.valeriewalshjolley.com/

You can’t beat the atmosphere of an Irish pub — remember those? We are loving the vibe of this gorgeous Simone Walsh print.

Give the gift of craic agus ceol with a personalised print — just tell them the name of your local, which County jersey you want in the glass case behind the bar and they'll create a bespoke gift. Prices start from €49.99. See www.simonewalsh.net/ for more.

Don't forget your four-legged friend on the 25th. The mutt doesn't want to feel left out you know. Tell Santa Paws your doggie is a very good boy and kit him out in this luxury quilted coat, it's waterproof, breathable, and most importantly, machine washable. €29.99 from Irish company www.countrypet.ie/

Newbridge Silverware has this adorable little wren available in their Christmas ‘Collectible’ decorations. Add a dash of Celtic symbolism to your tree with this little birdie. The wren symbolises watchfulness and enthusiasm in life and it's one of those special pieces that will be passed down and kept carefully for every new tree. €15, find out more at www.newbridgesilverware.com

Get festive in the bedroom with this cute elf and Santa reversible duvet set, prices from €20 to €26.50, depending on size, available from www.oxendales.ie

Presenting the li-mitt-ed edition Christmas Cleanse Off Mitt™ from our very own Jennifer Rock. An ideal stocking filler, now dressed for the occasion in a festive evergreen. Not only is the reusable mitt friendlier to the skin than wipes, but it is also friendlier to the planet, and of course, it's supporting and innovative Irish brand. Available from pharmacies and https://skingredients.com/

Our Tried and Tested star of the week (and the year if you ask me) is this Relizema Cream from Italian skincare range Relife. There is a stack of science behind why this works, it is billed as helping patients manage atopic dermatitis in adults and children. I used it on my nine-year-old who had a nasty patch of red, flaky, angry-looking eczema. We applied it three times a day for a week and the results were incredible. It cleared it up, like magic. This stuff works, dear reader, I can't recommend it highly enough. Available in over 160 pharmacies nationwide for under 20 quid, you only need a little bit, this will last for ages. See www.relife.ie for more info.