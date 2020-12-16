Last-minute Christmas gift shopping? We've got it sussed

Last year didn’t we promise ourselves we’d never again leave Christmas shopping until the last minute? But here we are with just days to go, it’s a bit late for An Post to get a letter to the North Pole, and even too late to guarantee an online order will arrive before January, so it’s shopping in the time-honoured fashion, or bust.

Gifts for the home are useful all year round and you can’t really go wrong with making these your shopping focus. Like all missions a plan is essential, and according to Natasha Rocca Devine, a woman who is forever interiors shopping for her staging and styling business, The Interiors Nrd www.theinteriorsnrd.com list-making is the priority.





Natasha Rocca Devine, interiors staging and styling specialist at The Interiors Nrd Studio. Picture: Barry McCall.

"I live by lists in work so I definitely would have this ready,” she says. “I would make a shopping plan and create an idea of where to get each gift and try to go as early as possible with a plan for the day.”

“I have to make fast decisions in deciding furniture, paint etc, so now more than ever I have become an extremely fast shopper. No matter what you come out with everyone loves a gift and if there are any reservations, a gift receipt is a great idea.”

Like all committed shoppers, Natasha admits to a love of buying gifts all year round for family and friends. “I always buy things I believe they will like, use or would not buy themselves,” she says. “Something that will cheer them up, make them laugh, help them in some way and is useful.”

She adds: “My top stocking or Christmas gifts would include candles, hand soaps and linen sprays, tableware — cups and saucers, wine and martini glasses, Champagne or a bar kit, small plants, Christmas lights, designer baubles, small designer or coffee table-style books, classic books, a bespoke pen and diary, blankets, small board games, Christmas crackers, small art prints framed, photographs framed or art rolled up which can later be framed. Remember if it doesn’t fit you can always buy a bigger stocking.

“With Covid-19 I like to buy locally,” she adds, “so now more than ever I order click and collect or invest in Irish brands which you can order online from. So, I think that will be my plan going forward into 2021 and supporting local is key.”

Avail of gift-wrapping services if you have time. It will be done beautifully and means one less job for you to do.

Personal shopper and stylist Natasha Crowley, pictured in main photograph, top, is intimately acquainted with retail as you’d expect.

In addition to seeing the value of having a list to hand, she goes a step further by prioritising those on it.

“I always like to divide my list into immediate family on whom I'll spend the most money on gifts and then a list with friends,” she says, “and I'll always pick up a few things like candles for last-minute presents.

“I also find it helpful to map out the shops that I need to go to so I have a clear idea of where I am going. It's essential that you pick your times wisely. If at all possible hit the shops at off-peak times ensuring fewer queues and plenty more parking. Early morning is always a much more relaxed time.”

Being a personal shopper, does that make Natasha like the cobbler’s children with no shoes, always buying for others and not for herself?

“I'm currently renovating my home so top of my list would be a new couch preferably in a rich orange or pink velvet,” says Natasha. “For my stocking, there's lots of different things I would love like some Champagne coupes from Interiosity in Douglas, a Shane O'Driscoll print for the wall of my office, my favourite Peony and Oud candle from Somas or some vintage French Arcopal tableware that I've started collecting.”

Last-minute shopping could mean compromising on finding the perfect gift but with a list and a plan it can be stress-free. Picture: iStock

And her last piece of advice?

“Avoid mad dashes to the shops on your lunch break where time constraints and hunger mean you end up with panic buys. I know it goes without saying, but remember to bring your mask. There's nothing worse than arriving at your destination only to realise you've forgotten it.”

