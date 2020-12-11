How new Cork hotel gives bird's eye view of evolving cityscape

If ever there was a window on the world of Cork’s evolving cityscape then it would have to be the glazed vista from the rooftop restaurant of the newly opened Dean Hotel.

From this perch, you can cast a beady eye over an urban space accommodating old and new — the 19th-century buildings of the iconic Victorian Quarter sit alongside sleek 21st-century design.

Sophie's rooftop restaurant in The Dean at Horgan's Quay in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

The past year has seen this bustling hub grow around Cork’s Kent Railway Station, now under the watch The Dean, which threw open its doors this week creating 120 full and part-time jobs.

From the chic Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, you’ll also spot neighbouring hotels, and emerging builds, including the new “micro-sleeper” hotel on the former Windsor Inn site at the junction of MacCurtain Street and York Hill.

This €7 million hotel with 73 rooms could be joined on MacCurtain Street by a €15 million hotel: As Irish Examiner Property Editor Tommy Barker reported in March, 50 years after the closure of the former Coliseum cinema came plans to demolish the property still in active leisure use with a 171-bed hotel, which may be built.

Across the road, the owners of the Metropole, Trigon Hotels Ltd, have 10-year permission for a major overhaul to deliver up to 400 bedrooms through a refurbishment and an extension of the existing hotel.

The kitchen at Sohpie's, Cork. Picture: Deborah O'Keefe/BAM

But I’m keen now to head back for a look inside Cork’s newest super-cool hotel. You see, before my daily commute shrank from nearly a hundred kilometres to mere metres, this six-storey building on Horgan’s Quay was one of the final landmarks on my morning trek from Kerry to Cork.

Designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture, The Dean Cork offers a shiny new perspective on Cork complete with 360-degree views, from the River Lee to the city skyline. Wilson Architecture describes the project, part of the Horgan’s Quay mixed-used development, as “one of the most exciting new buildings in Cork”.

NEW PERSPECTIVE

“The striking and unique form is generated in response to creating a link between the domestic scale on the north side of the city to the ever-expanding commercial district rising around the quays of Cork,” according to the team of architects.

The Dean at Horgan's Quay in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

“The transition in scale from Lower Glanmire Road to the River Lee is reinforced by sloping the roof of the building along this axis, the slope also acting as a foil to the Montenotte ridge when viewed from east and west.”

The lines of the plan are in direct response to the roads, rail lines and buildings in the immediate vicinity.

“The black colour contrasts with the white Cork limestone of the existing, restored carriage sheds adjacent to the hotel in a symbiotic relationship in which each complements the other,” adds Wilson Architecture.

The view from the outdoor terrace off Sophie's rooftop restaurant in The Dean. Picture: Denis Minihane

“The overall effect is a building that appears as a single vibrant, constantly changing object.”

The 114 design-led bedrooms and suites take up residence on floors one to five.

‘STUFF TO MAKE YOU SMILE’

These funky and luxurious spaces are filled with “stuff that will make you smile”, said Bryan Davern, Head of Hotels, Press Up Entertainment Group.

Best of all, art from the city and province is a prominent feature throughout. The Dean group is a creative partner of IMMA, and aims to promote and support Irish art.

Some 400 pieces of inspiring art hang on the hotel walls, sourced mainly from established and up-and-coming artists in Cork and Munster.

Irish artist Domino Whisker created the bespoke design of the neon welcome note above reception.

“The main thing is that this came at the right time for artists. We were actively able to support them in a real way during a very difficult time for the industry. We worked very hard to involve a lot of Cork artists and I don’t think anyone would be unhappy with the representation in this collection,” said artist Debbie Godsell, who was involved in curating the artwork for the Dean Cork.

Artwork by Niall Sweeney.

“The Dean had a very clear idea of what they wanted, but in saying that I was able to create a collection by artists that I hugely admired and our tastes just aligned. There are some similarities to the Dublin hotel but this is a different offering — and there’s definitely more of a Cork and Munster twist to a lot of the work.”

Sybarites will rejoice in the big bouncy beds, fully stocked Smeg fridges, rainfall power showers, Netflix-enabled smart TVs, “munchie” boxes filled with goodies, Marshal amps for all those tunes, record players and vinyl by the dozen, and luxury toiletries.

The Blue Room, a bright and inviting function room with private bar, is the perfect spot for events, weddings and parties, along with two smaller meetings rooms available to hire.

If you’re looking for the coolest room in the house (or quite possibly Cork, says the hotel team), The Dean Penthouse is not to be missed. Two supersized ensuite bedrooms, each complete with freestanding copper bathtubs, with an adjoining loft. It offers a private bar, foosball table, huge Smart TV, dining table, hand-crafted furniture, record player, vinyl, guitars, games and more. You might never want to leave.

Coffee lovers take note that the ground floor brews up Irish-roasted DIME coffee, for all your caffeinated needs throughout the day.

Pair this with the super-fast Wi-Fi, plugs and hot-desking spots, and you’ve got a productive combo if you need a space to work before you can play.

The Dean Cork.

The fifth-floor corridor to the bedrooms. Picture: Denis Minihane

The ground floor is also home to Power Boutique Gym, scheduled to open in February 2021.

At The Dean Cork are Ronan Downing, HQ Developments of Clarendon Properties; Colette Walsh, Head of Sales at The Dean Cork; Frank Brennan, BAM; Shane Fitzpatrick, General Manager at The Dean Cork; Bryan Davern, head of hotels, Press Up Entertainment. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Ann-Marie O’Neill of O’Donnell O’Neill Design is the creative force behind the interior design.

Her vision for the rooftop restaurant aimed for “a casual feel”: There’s a reclaimed wooden roof with timber beams, while a granite-topped bar creates a focal point in the middle of the room, and the long open kitchen allows guests to watch the chefs in action.

The hotel hallway features a striking custom-made black and white carpet, accentuated by the mirrored ceilings that run along the corridors and the soft lighting.

The project was delayed slightly due to building sites being closed for a number of weeks in March, but the hotel team noted plans stayed on track “more or less” for the scheduled opening in 2020.