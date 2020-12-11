Super socks, sustainable soap, and sweets add seasonal magic 

I don't know about you but my desk sitch at home is not ideal. Spotted this Flo desk in Harvey Norman, above, and I've been given my kitchen table dirty looks since. Think Scandi innovation, clean design, and peak practicality.

This home office wonder can adapt to your sitting or standing position. There's a variety of colours and sizes, check out more at www.harveynorman.ie

If you want to shop local and shop sustainably, consider Irish company The Handmade Soap Company.

They have opened a pop-up store for three months on Dublin's Wicklow Street. Shoppers can watch the natural products being handmade, including their most sustainable range yet, Anam. The pioneering product range includes really beautiful lifelong glass bottles that you can refill with the world’s first 100% compostable pouch developed in Co Meath.

www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie or at the pop-up.

Ballyseedy Home & Garden has lots of festive cheer: the gang there are pulling out all the festive stops. Check out their magical display of Christmas decorations and the Ballyseedy Ski lodge café will be open for savoury and sweet delights, along with new food and tipple offerings at their Christmas market.

They've lots of gift ideas including gorgeous house plants like this Monstera Deliciosa for €34.95.

One of Waterford’s oldest brands, Penrose Crystal has launched an online shop www.penrosecrystal.com. The origins of crystal production in Waterford date back to 1783 when George and his nephew William Penrose started their business ‘Penrose Glass House’ in the busy port of Waterford.

We love these Christmas tree decorations, there are loads to choose from, with prices from €25 to €95 and products can be personalised and shipped globally.

Bridge Street Studios celebrate "Silver", their 25th Anniversary exhibition this month. They are displaying their artwork in vacant shop windows in Dundalk to celebrate, with eight artists exhibiting over 45 pieces of work, including these gorgeous ceramics by Sarah McKenna.

The exhibition runs until December 23.

All pieces can be purchased at bridgestreetstudios.com

Read More We reveal the paint colours that will set the tone for 2021

Ah, look at this cutie. JYSK, Danish home retailer, in Youghal, has put together a list of gift ideas, as well as beautiful Hygge style Christmas decorations like this Bronsit Santa (€10) to style your home with holiday cheer.

Shop the collection in-store or online at jysk.ie.

What's the ultimate stocking filler? Socks, of course! We absolutely adore these "sockscapes" by Irish brand, Sock Co Op. Celebrating different places and landmarks of Ireland, including, Dingle, Skelligs, Glendalough, Dublin, Galway, Connemara, Cliffs of Moher, and our favourite, Blarney, Cork.

They have fabulous Christmas gift boxes too, check them out at www.sockcoop.com

On the Kitchen Shelf this week (but it wouldn't last three seconds on any shelf in our house) is the delectable Lindor Milk Selection Box. All 235g of this beauty has been created especially for Christmas to up your selection box game for that someone special.

Made by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, these are available now for €10.

Available from supermarkets nationwide.