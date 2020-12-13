When is the best time to plant a rose bush in the garden?

Question

I have a rose bush in a pot which I think it has outgrown. There was very little flower on it this year. When is the best time of year to plant it in the garden?

Answer

Traditionally, roses, like most plants were grown and supplied “bare root” which means that they were not in a pot.

Nowadays, you really only find hedging plants grown in this way and bare-root plants can only be planted between November and March. N

ow, however, nearly all plants are grown in pots and these can be planted at any time of the year provided the ground is not physically frozen or waterlogged so plant away this month.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Roses are hungry plants and so I would think that it certainly does need to go from the pot into the ground in order for it to thrive.



