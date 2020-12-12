Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events

CABINET COLLECTION

The Leinster House cabinets are among a number of Irish pieces due to feature at Christie's sale entitled Apter-Fredericks, 75 Years of Important English Furniture in London on January 19.

The corner commodes are thought to have been commissioned by the 2nd Duke of Leinster for Leinster House c1777-8 and have been in the possession of the FitzGerald family ever since.

Leinster House was sold to the RDS in 1815 and the family moved to Carton. In 1946 Edward, the 7th Duke was bankrupted and sold Carton. The family say he was given only 48 hours to remove a few items to Kilkea Castle, and not told he could take enough furniture to fill the castle.

Many other items from Carton were sold to William Randolph Hearst. Apter Fredericks believe that the case for attribution to Mayhew and Ince via the Irish cabinet maker William Moore has been strengthened. They are estimated at £40,000-£60,000.

PRICES FETCHED

A 1964 Goldfinger film poster sold for €4,000 at the Collector's Cabinet auction by Mullen's of Laurel park last weekend.

Kathleen Clarke's 1916-1966 Survivors Medal made €9,000 and the 1921-1971 Truce Survivors medal awarded to her made €7,000.

A match programme for the Ireland v Germany match at Dalymount Park in 1936 sold for €650 and a 1950's Irish travel poster advertising CIE coach tours made €900. A facsimile of the Book of Kells sold for €4,800, a bronze James Joyce death mask made €5,100, a copy of the Good Friday Agreement signed by 13 participants sold for €4,000, an Irish silver replica of the Ardagh Chalice made €3,100 and a 1943 Lady Lavery £20 note with war code made €5,500.

A set of Cork 11-bar chairs made a hammer price of 3,600 at Woodward's last Saturday. The pair of Waterford chandeliers featured on these pages last Saturday made €2,400 at hammer.

Art fared well. Patrick Hennessy's Allegorical Composition made €2,200, Clown with cat by Gladys Maccabe made €1,300 and All Talk, Tallow Horse Fair made €950 on the hammer. A large red ground Persian carpet made €800. A William IV tea table made €520 and an Art Deco coffee table with wheatsheaf support sold for €420.

The Chinese lacquered screen featured last week on these pages made a hammer price of €1,500 in a busy sale at Lynes and Lynes last Saturday. A self-portrait by Sean Keating made €2,000, a Wellington chest and a military chest each made €1,500, an Irish drop-leaf table made €1,600, a 15-carat gold necklace made €1,600 and a gold Krugerand made €1,400.