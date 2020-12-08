Painting puts an extinct Irish earldom in the frame in London

Memories of an extinct Irish earldom surfaced at Sotheby's Old Masters day sale in London last week. Shown here is Sir Peter Lely's portrait of George Villiers, 4th Viscount Grandison of Limerick (1618-1699).

His eldest son Edward married Katherine, daughter of Sir John FitzGerald and changed his name to FitzGerald in order to inherit that family's estate at Dromana, Co Waterford.

Edward predeceased his father, who was succeeded by his grandson John Villiers, 5th Viscount and first Earl of Grandison (1684-1766).

He died without a male heir and the earldom became extinct.

George Villiers was the uncle of two Royal mistresses, Barbara Villiers, Countess of Castlemaine and Duchess of Cleveland, the most notorious of the many mistresses of King Charles II, and Elizabeth Villiers, Countess of Orkney, presumed mistress of William III.

The portrait sold for £12,600.