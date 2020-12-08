Painting puts an extinct Irish earldom in the frame in London

Antiques and Fine Art: Portrait of George Villiers, Viscount Grandison of Limerick, sold for £12,600 at Sotheby's
Painting puts an extinct Irish earldom in the frame in London

Sir Peter Lely's portrait of George Villiers, 4th Viscount Grandison of Limerick (1618-1699).

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 16:00
Des O’Sullivan

Memories of an extinct Irish earldom surfaced at Sotheby's Old Masters day sale in London last week. Shown here is Sir Peter Lely's portrait of George Villiers, 4th Viscount Grandison of Limerick (1618-1699). 

His eldest son Edward married Katherine, daughter of Sir John FitzGerald and changed his name to FitzGerald in order to inherit that family's estate at Dromana, Co Waterford. 

Edward predeceased his father, who was succeeded by his grandson John Villiers, 5th Viscount and first Earl of Grandison (1684-1766). 

He died without a male heir and the earldom became extinct. 

George Villiers was the uncle of two Royal mistresses, Barbara Villiers, Countess of Castlemaine and Duchess of Cleveland, the most notorious of the many mistresses of King Charles II, and Elizabeth Villiers, Countess of Orkney, presumed mistress of William III. 

The portrait sold for £12,600.

More in this section

Keith Barry on the magic of making a house a home  Keith Barry on the magic of making a house a home 
Night journeys 'I'm spending Christmas in my own space after being homeless'
Asian Elephant Richard Collins: Is an animal a 'legal person' with rights?
Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover

Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices