Check out landmark Mondrian exhibition at National Gallery 

A landmark exhibition of Mondrian is underway at the National Gallery.

The first-ever Irish exhibition by the Dutch master known as a pioneer of 20th-century abstract art features loans from the Kunstmuseum Den Haag, Piet Mondrian (1872-1944) was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

There is art from every period of his fascinating career, following the artist as he changed direction from figurative to abstract to the point where his work was reduced to simple geometric elements. The 40 paintings by Mondrian follow his artistic progress from early landscapes to his world-renowned abstract works with their black and white grids and primary colours.

The exhibition, which continues until February 14, features a selection of works by De Stijl artists Theo van Doesburg, Bart van der Leck, and Gerrit Rietveld.