We reveal the paint colours that will set the tone for 2021

We've been awash with strong colour for the last few years and if it wasn’t already time for the cyclical nature of colour fashions to come back round to neutrals, the Covid crisis has played its part in their return as we embrace the look of calm interiors.

But far from producing a weak, vapid look, the emphasis will be on warmth and the use of colour which takes on a tranquil, more muted tone.

Ger Cooney, interior designer, and creative lead for the Colourtrend Contemporary Collection 2020 says, “The focus in 2021 will be primarily on neutral colours, a reaction to the strong dramatic hues which have been popular in recent years. While still being popular in terms of accessories, feature walls and patterns, stronger colours are being replaced with softer, muted tones that combine effectively in multiple environments.”

Colourtrend's Kittiwake is a neutral which could provide a bright but warm look for a home office.

Ger also sees stronger hues being effective in rooms primarily used in the evening such as living rooms and bedrooms, but notes these have “a more muted appearance and include notes of green, subtle takes on blue which offer warmth, and elegant brownish tones,” he says.

Famed for their flat sophisticated paint colours, Farrow & Ball’s aim for 2021 is to help us escape from the stresses of the outside world, according to their head of creative, Charlotte Crosby.

“We are going to be using colours that are able to create a calm, soothing and thoughtful colour scheme. The warmer rich tones are great in living rooms. They are chic by day and cosy by night-time so great to use in spaces where we go to relax of an evening.”

Blues and greens feature large in Charlotte’s predictions, a welcome hit of colour for the anti-neutral brigade, and she has advice for where they’re best used.

“Blues are notorious for their soothing nature and are great for bedrooms to promote relaxation and calmness when you are falling asleep,” she explains. “They are also great to include on a kitchen island as they ground the space and work well in areas that are well lit.

“The greens have a grounding effect so are great for hallways as they make the rooms off of it feel larger and lighter,” Charlotte adds. “They act as a perfect welcome into the home. I also like these darker greens in a cosy snug room with an open fire to make you feel cocooned.”

Farrow & Ball's Jitney neutral works in modern and historic homes, making a chic and warming companion for the ever-popular and cooler grey.

As kitchens have become more of a central hub than ever when we started to unleash the inner baker on family and neighbours, Charlotte sees earth colours being ideal here. Even the darker pinks, which are so in this season, and deep yellows evoke warmth and invitation and even a cocooning atmosphere that makes home feel a place of safety. It’s a thought shared by interior designer and Fleetwood Paints colour consultant Sinead Cassidy.

“Without overstating the effects of Covid 19 on our lives this year, I think our colour choices are defined by a need to make our space feel safe, inviting, but also with a dash of style added for good measure,” she says.

“We may also feel a need to incorporate colours that are evocative of a happy memory or place that we would like to remind ourselves of, even if it is just an accent colour in a small corner or wall in our home, she adds.”

As we progress into the year ahead Sinead sees certain statement colours standing out.

Deep evergreen shades are set to trend in 2021 like the Bofin Fern from Fleetwood which is inviting and sophisticated.

“Deep evergreen shades and an exciting deep kingfisher blue with good depth of colour,” she says. “I think you could see a turquoise aquamarine renaissance or a nod to certain Mediterranean colours.”

Sinead also sees change and inventiveness in how colour is used, particularly a move away from a one colour fits all in the ever-popular open-plan areas of the home.

“There’s a merging of styles and colours to create a more eclectic feel while also defining the various zones,” she explains. “This is attributed in no small way to Covid and how our homes have had to adapt to perform so many functions. Study and work areas are going to the dark side as we mimic the library and study rooms of older homes. Darker colours are known to aid concentration and focus so there is more than aesthetics at play here.”