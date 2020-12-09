Save or splurge? We check out two festive glassware options

Save

Gin lovers might fancy the crystal cut Copa de Balon glass from Italy to indulge in their favourite tipple. Made to have high resistance to breakage, included in the price is the option to have a name engraved on it so you and a buddy don’t mix up your drinks.

€30.34 each at www.prezzybox.com or give a gift of a set of four for €121.26.

Splurge: It’s the homegrown Waterford Crystal Gin Stories’ glasses.

Splurge

It’s the homegrown Waterford Crystal Gin Stories’ glasses consisting of four goblets, each one cut with a different design. These weighty receptacles are all about luxury and a sense of occasion for the host who loves to bring out the good glassware at Christmas.

€250 for a set of four at www.meadowsandbyrne.com,

www.blarney.com, www.brownthomas.com.