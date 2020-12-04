Keith Barry on the magic of making a house a home 

Where is your happy space at home?

My log cabin in the back garden.

What is magic about home or the idea of home for you?

Home is a place where I can relax with my wife and kids and forget about the everyday problems in the world.

I love the magic of sitting in the kitchen and playing board games with the whole family, something we do every single week. We love nothing better than a good game of Cheat Monopoly, Exploding Kittens, or Harry Potter Cluedo.

What is your favourite room?

My log cabin!

How would you describe your home/interiors?

Modern chic with a rustic feel. I love reclaimed wood. Our tables and furniture are all large oak pieces handcrafted in Ireland.

Best bargain ever for you?

The log cabin!

Biggest extravagance in your home?

My Jack and Coke print by Goddard.

Favourite household chore?

I love emptying and filling the dishwasher!

Least favourite task?

Hoovering.

Are you a DIY whizz?

I’m terrible at it — although I do like to try.

Do you like cooking and if so, what’s your signature dish?

Yup. I’m the BBQ king and love to barbecue all year round!

My signature dish would be smoked rack of lamb with barbecue roast potatoes and broccoli.

Woody Harrelson would be on Keith's dream dinner party guest list. Picture: Getty Images

Who would be your ideal dinner-party guests?

Aside from my family — Woody Harrelson and Pink.

What is the best advice you got at home growing up?

My dad said: “It’s not what happens to you that matters, it’s how you react that matters.”

Keith Barry likes to grow many of his own vegetables.

What household/interiors/garden advice would you like to give others?

Grow your own vegetables. I have a small garden but still manage to grow a lot of our own vegetables.

Start with onions and garlic as they are super-easy to grow.

And also, chillies inside the kitchen window are fantastic — and again easy to grow.

How do you feel home is more important than ever in these strange times?

I think it’s important to have a home rather than a house.

Home for me is my private space where I get to chill with the family.

People need to turn off the devices and connect using playing cards and board games — so much fun for all the family.

It's magical seeing a child's face light up in. delight when their special wish comes true

What is magic about the festive season this year for you?

I am thrilled to be the new Head of Magic for Make-A-Wish. We could all do with a little magic in our lives and nothing is more magical than seeing a child’s face light up in delight when their special wish comes true.

I am asking everyone in Ireland to help spread a little magic this year and donate to Make-A-Wish and help us make wishes come true for the children.

World-renowned mentalist and magician Keith Barry has been appointed Head of Magic as Make-A-Wish Ireland launches its Christmas appeal. He is asking the public to help grant the wishes of children all over Ireland this festive season by making a donation via the ‘Donate’ button on its website www.makeawish.ie

Make-A-Wish’s activity programme has been severely curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic but, supported by Spar, the charity remains committed to delivering life-changing wishes to children living with serious illnesses