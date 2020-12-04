Keith Barry on the magic of making a house a home 

My log cabin in the back garden.
Home is a place where I can relax with my wife and kids and forget about the everyday problems in the world.
I love the magic of sitting in the kitchen and playing board games with the whole family, something we do every single week. We love nothing better than a good game of Cheat Monopoly, Exploding Kittens, or Harry Potter Cluedo.
This Christmas, our newly appointed Head of Magic @KeithpBarry and our partners at @SPARIreland are asking the public to help seriously ill children all over Ireland #BelieveInMagic this Christmas.— Make-A-Wish Ireland (@MakeAWish_ie) November 23, 2020
My signature dish would be smoked rack of lamb with barbecue roast potatoes and broccoli.
Start with onions and garlic as they are super-easy to grow.
And also, chillies inside the kitchen window are fantastic — and again easy to grow.
Home for me is my private space where I get to chill with the family.
People need to turn off the devices and connect using playing cards and board games — so much fun for all the family.
I am asking everyone in Ireland to help spread a little magic this year and donate to Make-A-Wish and help us make wishes come true for the children.
- World-renowned mentalist and magician Keith Barry has been appointed Head of Magic as Make-A-Wish Ireland launches its Christmas appeal. He is asking the public to help grant the wishes of children all over Ireland this festive season by making a donation via the ‘Donate’ button on its website www.makeawish.ie
Make-A-Wish’s activity programme has been severely curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic but, supported by Spar, the charity remains committed to delivering life-changing wishes to children living with serious illnesses