Meet the Irish calendar girls and boys who dare to bare 

Their modesty covered only by litter plucked from the sea, these swimmers decided to take a plunge of a different kind to make a cheeky date with stardom — and highlight sustainable practices.

And they hope the timely gift they have created, the “Cheeky Calendar”, will find a place in homes across the globe.

All regular swimmers in Dublin Bay, many participants also form part of a beach-cleaning group started by 13-year-old Flossie Donnelly, Flossie and The Beach Cleaners.

So, they braved the plummeting temperatures and posed for the 2021 calendar to raise awareness of plastic pollution in our seas.

Mr May in the new calendar.

“We want to make people smile in these crazy times and remind them that whilst the coronavirus is here we can still appreciate the beauty of where we live whilst cleaning the planet,” said Flossie’s mother Harriet Donnelly.

“Every model is wearing a piece of rubbish that we have collected from the beaches or pulled out of the sea.

“All of our ‘cheeky’ models are sea swimmers and have a huge love for the sea, that’s why they agreed to do the calendar.”

The humour of the pictures is key. “We especially wanted to create something that would take people’s minds off the coronavirus and bring a smile to their faces during these very mentally challenging times,” added Harriet.

ECO AWARENESS

Flossie and The Beach Cleaners is a marine environmental charity that focuses on cleaning the beaches to protect marine life alongside junior and senior school workshops on plastic pollution and climate change.

Flossie and Harriet Donnelly.

“The proceeds of the calendar go to the charity Flossie and The Beach Cleaners so it can continue this workshop education as well as its mission to clean the oceans and seas of plastic pollution,” said Harriet.

It was during the first lockdown that Flossie came up with the idea for a calendar.

“We brainstormed about what we could do as a fundraiser and Flossie came up with the idea of a calendar highlighting our rubbish.

“Then she started singing the song ‘Calendar Girl’ which led me to the idea, said Harriet.

Mum and daughter enlisted photographer Fabrice Jolivet in September and started work on planning the perfect props.

“We signed up our cheeky volunteers to match the props, picked the locations and then when we had a good weather window shot the calendar over seven days in October,” said Harriet.

Overall 27 people were involved in the project, including the photographer.

Sustainable practices are more relevant to our homes now more than ever, says Harriet.

“Due to Covid-19 we need to be even more mindful as to how we go about our daily life in the house,” she says.

“We have taken 10 steps backwards with all the single-use products we are recommended to use in our daily lives — for instance, wipes, bottles of water, single-use take-away coffee cups, everything you buy is wrapped in low-grade non-recyclable plastic, and masks.

“We are living through a pandemic but we can still do our bit to live as sustainably at home — make your own coffee, use kitchen roll and sanitiser to wipe down the sides, take water with you in your refillable water bottle, make your own mask and sanitise it daily.”

SUSTAINABLE CHRISTMAS

As for celebrating a sustainable festive season, Flossie says: “Christmas is one of the best holidays of the year but it always leaves behind a lot of problems for the environment.

“We are in the middle of a horrible pandemic which has been tough on everyone at times, so this year Christmas is extra-special for everyone.

Mr March.

“Due to Covid-19, almost everything is wrapped and or made of plastic — which makes it hard to have an environmental Christmas but there are still things we can do such as trying to cut down on having a fire, and trying to make some presents ourselves or buying from some charity shops.

“We can try to use decorations from previous years, if possible stop using tinsel and decorative plastic snow (which is just shredded plastic in a plastic bag), try to buy fewer things that are wrapped in plastic and most importantly stay safe and have the best Christmas we can.”

Bare all? I was clearly wearing a sign! I am a lady, after all!

All the sea swimmers photographed support Flossie’s beach cleaning and are keen to highlight just how much pollution washes up in the area.

“Due to the time of year and because the photos were being taken in public, the photoshoot had to be quick. It was a bit like getting out of the sea in February — drop your clothes as quickly as possible and get dressed to warm up!” said Harriet.

And how did the models feel about baring all for a good cause?

Ms February, Angela Kondo, laughs: “Bare all? I was clearly wearing a sign! I am a lady, after all!

“I had a great time participating in this fantastic project.

“I got to pose with my fellow swimmer Michael, who is a dear friend and great craic. There was a lot of laughing on the day.”