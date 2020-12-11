The continuing slaughter of hares should shame the nation

AS a child, I saw hare coursing. I heard a hare screaming as it was torn apart by two greyhounds. Each dog struggled to tear it away from the other. I didn't like it. It disturbed me. I guess I was about eleven years old. I believe it was in Co Tipperary, near Thurles. My father had taken me.

If I said it was bloody awful, I'd mean it literally. At that time, greyhounds wore no muzzles at such 'sporting events'. I can't imagine who it was sport for, other than the dogs, the clubbable coursers, and the blood-thirsty spectators, of which I wasn't one.

Ireland is not civilised as long as it continues to allow the killing of hares by greyhounds 'for sport'.

Neither can I imagine why my father took me there. I believe it was the only coursing we ever attended. He wasn't a cruel man; not in any way. He helped me keep numerous pets: White mice, guinea pigs, and hamsters (when they first became available in Ireland, at King's Pet Shop in Capel Street, Dublin City). And, of course, I had my personal dog, my faithful friend, who went everywhere with me, except maybe to school, Mass, or confession.

My father fed the birds in winter — made a whole duty of it. I remember a winter when Co Tipperary was snowbound and birds in scores descended on our yard to feed on the scraps that my dad put out after breakfast and dinner, and after he finished work. Some continued to feed under the backyard light.

There were, of course, more birds then. Loads of starlings and sparrows. Flocks of thrushes, probably migrant redwings and fieldfares, along with our local song and mistle thrushes. Blackbirds, hedge sparrows, pied wagtails and tits, blue, coal, and great.

My dad had created a series of upturned, bottomless wooden boxes, with reducing access, so that while jackdaws and magpies could feed at the outer boxes, only smaller birds could access the ones beyond, the final box allowing only the blue tits and wrens. Yes, insectivore wrens. Or one wren. The winter was so hard, and the birds so hungry, that I recall my father pointing out a little wren making its way to the inner sanctum accessible only to birds of its size.

The diet was stale bread (soaked in dripping fat), and potatoes, and seeds of some kind. My father, born on a farm in Co Clare, loved nature, and passed that love on to me. Not being a cruel man, why did he take me to coursing? Maybe it was a 'blooding' for me, to show me what cruelty to the most innocuous and most ancient of Ireland's fauna looked like. But surely not...

A young Irish hare, a native species: Annually, our laws allow over 1,000 to be mauled or killed by greyhounds.

He would never shoot a hare. With his .22 rifle, he'd shoot a rabbit now and then, for the pot, or a wood pigeon. But when we saw a hare, distinctive by its colour and pricked-up ears, he'd say, 'no', and we'd go on to look for rabbits. This was pre-myxomatosis. Farmers and gardeners were glad to have them culled, and who could blame them.

It is extraordinary to see that the Coursing Clubs of Ireland (ICC) are still allowed to capture, imprison, and set dogs upon one of the very few truly native mammals of Ireland.

Hares survived the Ice Age, 10,000 years ago, and would have been here for millennia before it. They are beautiful creatures, emblematic of wild places, where each animal leads a solitary life except at breeding time, when the females rear their leverets in a scoop of grass. But pregnant females, too, are captured by sporting men with nets, to be kept in pens until they are ready to be released, gravid with young, to the dogs.

Our fellow Irish creature, Lepus timidus hibernicus, found nowhere else on Earth, is celebrated in our folklore, literature, and music. It is all things Irish, even down to the russet red or golden brown of its fur. And we allow our lawmakers to make it 'game', for beasts.

While we flog to death the word 'wild' in the context of 'Wild' Atlantic Way, our government allows the baiting of a creature symbolic of wildness, 'baiting' as in bear baiting, where a bear was tied to a stake to be attacked by Mastiffs, the idea of which we abhor.

Yet, while England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland prohibit coursing, we, in 21st century Ireland, allow it.

What a sorry indictment of our claim to be civilised people at the cutting edge of Europe. Those who support coursing are savages. Those who allow it to continue in law are quislings. They should try being hunted down by Rottweilers — but given a so-called 'escape route' at the end of the course, of course.