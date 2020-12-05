Here are the secrets to styling the perfect festive dining table 

Didn't we take popping out for coffee and cake for granted, let alone joining warm gatherings of friends?

Christmas dinner might be the closest we’ll get this year, but according to ultra-chic home interiors boutique, Interiosity, not having so many round the table might actually have an upside.

It provides an opportunity to unleash the inner dining table stylist and to invest in smaller numbers of good wares and linens to see you through Christmases ahead and other gatherings we’re looking forward to down the line, according to Interiosity co-owner Nicole Reid.

The "Starry Night" table theme at Interiosity, St Patrick's Woollen Mills, Douglas, Cork. Pictures: Larry Cummins

One of her favourite looks this year is Starry Night, consisting of grey placemats featuring stars and moons, styled with navy napkins and pale blue crockery. “It’s a theme which would work all year round, not just for Christmas,” she says, “and you can add seasonal touches. We’ve added a mistletoe decoration in the centre.”

Nicole completes the look with modern, simple wine glasses and champagne flutes, plus an unusual addition of navy candles for a contemporary feel, and one which Nicole says, “would appeal to a young couple.”

The "Starry Night" themed table.

Her business partner, Caroline Breen, singles out the contrasting Nostalgia look for those who prefer traditional Christmas colourways.

“This year people are yearning for rich red and the warmth and tradition of Christmas past,” she says, “but it’s not a bright red, and we’re seeing brass instead of gold.”

The "Dreamy Pink" table theme at Interiosity.

This muted metallic detail is featuring in napkin rings and candlesticks, to which Caroline has added a touch of glamour with crimson velvet roses styled in a brass bowl as a centrepiece, and linen textiles.

“Add good glasses,” she suggests. “Ribbed glass catches the light which looks lovely.”

A new addition to the table this year is another nod to Christmases past.

“It’s the glass trifle bowl,” says Caroline. “It’s a bit of nostalgia, something we haven’t seen for years.”

But whether it’s the comfort of a traditional theme or a fresh contemporary colourway you’re aiming for, Nicole and Caroline have tips for a successful table setting.

With fewer people there will be more room for table decorations. Keep the centre-piece low to see each other across the table

Invest in good textiles — napkins, placemats, cloth or runner if you have fewer people to cater for

Light taper candles early to let them burn down a little. If there are children, use LED lights instead

Go foraging to make a centre-piece with pine cones and greenery. Run it along the centre of the table, above a door or on a mantlepiece

A fabric runner or cloth makes a good base and softens the table. Layer two runners with the stronger colour underneath and a shorter, lighter one on top

Charger plates for each setting make a dressed look while being practical

Use textile napkins rather than paper and get out the good cutlery

Add a Christmas cracker to each place setting. They create a talking point and dress the table up

There are also some unexpected looks in decorating, in general, this year, according to Nicole, including one she calls Dreamy Pink. Characterised by soft pinks and champagne hues, it works with a pale Scandi look which is something we’ve embraced in recent years.

“Pink is in interiors already so people are tying it into decorations,” she says. “It’s feminine but it also ties in with the lots of dark green and navy in interiors at the moment.”

Nicole Reid puts the finishing touches to the "Nostalgia"-themed table.

For a dramatic contrast, Caroline singles out the black and gold Gatsby theme.

The 'Nostalgia' theme in the foreground with 'Starry Night' in the background.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a look Nicole calls Old School Vintage, so if you’re a lover of snow globes and Santa Claus figurines of yore this is the look for you.

“It’s all about tradition,” she says. “Bright reds, pinecone arrangements and evergreens, distressed brass and an olde world feel, and you could add in greenery foraged from the woods.”