Tech for the bathroom, recycled fabric, and a fantastic Mr Fox

I love this latest addition to the French Connection range at DFS, above. The bouclé fabric is made from recycled plastic, an innovative textile made solely from reclaimed and recycled plastic bottles. Marking the next step in DFS’s commitment towards offering shoppers more sustainable choices, approximately 170 recycled plastic bottles are used in each sofa upholstered in the bouclé fabric, available in eight colours. www.dfs.ie

Irish brand Newbridge Silverware brings out new Christmas ‘Collectible’ decorations every year. ‘Home for Christmas’ (€30) is the 11th edition in a series of annual commemorate decorations. How cute is this Irish cottage set in front of a Christmas tree adorned with festive decorations? In addition to the flagship lifestyle store in Newbridge, County Kildare the brand is available in stockists nationwide. www.newbridgesilverware.com

Irish oral care company Spotlight Oral Care has just launched two limited editions sonic toothbrushes and the colours are to die for, rose gold and cool grey. €110 it has all the bells and whistles you'd expect, there's three-speed settings and the battery lasts and lasts. It uses sonic technology that results in a deep clean - but feels gentle when you're using it. We love it. https://eu.spotlightoralcare.com/

This little stunner is the Azulejo hand-tufted rug in 100% wool. The frame is 100% cotton and it was inspired by traditional Spanish mosaics made from ceramic tiles, called Alicatados. Featuring a reinterpretation of the colours used in Persian Na'in rug, see www.roche-bobois.com

Check out this stunning illustration, Mister Fox, by the highly talented Ellie Stone. Based in Limerick, Ellie is a designer and with a self-declared love for all things craft and local. You can find her working across a range of mediums, from design to murals and sign-painting. You can find out more about Ellie and her work on her Instagram @ells_art_design. This fantastic Mister Fox is €10.

On the Kitchen Shelf this week, it's this Belgian melt-in-the-middle sponge pudding from Aldi. This fudge-flavoured sponge with indulgent creamy salted caramel sauce is coated in Belgian chocolate ganache and hand-finished with a gold Christmas sparkle popping candy topping, a total showstopper for €7.49. It hits the shelves from December 19. www.aldi.ie

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, the absolutely fabulous Dr Hauschka’s hair oil. Our tester swears it tamed their rather unruly curly hair. (We didn't see photographic evidence so we'll have to take their word for it.) There are lots of goodies in this silicone-free oil — we're talking neem, chamomile, wheatgerm oil and rosemary — and the results are shiny, soft, manageable hair. It's new to the range for 2020 and yours for €9.95. www.drh.ie

Good hair at home? We've all realised the importance of that this year, right? We love this LanaiBLO hairdryer, get that pro polished look in your own house. If it looks familiar, you may have spotted it on Love Island. The geniuses at LanaiBLO have come out with a new pink personalisation font so you can treat yourself or make someone very happy when they open that present at Christmas. Who wouldn't want their name on their hairdryer?! €114.99, check out www.lanaiblo.com