Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events 

CREDENZA

A Victorian credenza (€3,000-€4,000) and an Irish Georgian plate bucket (€500-€700) are among the lots on offer at an online sale at Marshs at noon next Saturday (December 12).

The selection of period furniture includes a Georgian wine cooler, a kneehole desk, a fine set of Cork chairs, an Anglo Indian games table and an Edwards and Roberts sideboard.

There is art by Maurice Henderson, Sam Stephenson, Raymond Piper and Ricky Lynch as well as silver, clocks, porcelain and crystal in what will be Marshs first online auction. Viewing is in the Cork saleroom from Tuesday.

VIRTUAL FAIR

A virtual fair by Hibernian Antique Fairs takes place today and tomorrow. The format for this fourth virtual fair has been re-jigged with a bigger and better selection of antiques, art, silver, jewellery and collectibles on sale.

A c1900 leather-bound stationary box stamped Fota which Sandra Hogan will bring to the Hibernian Antiques virtual fair.

Dealers post images and prices and viewers can browse online. This link should get you in: www.hibernianantiques.ie/fairs/4/LYchshCzUAb5WRTL.htmlOtherwise check out Hibernian Antique Fairs on Facebook.

SALES UPDATES

Online sale from both Woodwards in Cork and Lynes and Lynes in Carrigtwohill take place today. Among the lots at Woodwards is a set of eight Cork 11-bar chairs, a Georgian secretaire and a pair of Waterford Crystal chandeliers.

Lynes and Lynes will offer a four-panel Chinese lacquered screen with court scenes, an Irish Georgian drop leaf dining table and two stained glass panels by Desmond Kyne.

A wide array of interesting collectibles will come under the hammer at the postponed Collector's Cabinet sale at Mullen's of Laurel Park, Bray today. The sale gets underway at 11am.

Sean Eacrett will have a two-day Christmas auction at Ballybrittas, Co Laois, today and tomorrow, a timed online auction by Larry O'Keeffe of Clonmel concludes tomorrow and in Waterford RJ. Keighery will have an antique furniture and decorative sale on Monday.

In Dublin, there will be jewellery sales by James Adam and John Weldon on December 8 and a 48 hour timed online sale by O'Reilly's of Francis Street runs until December 11.

The Dawson Hotel decorative interiors sale by Victor Mee of Cloverhill, Co. Cavan will take place over two days on December 8 and 9.