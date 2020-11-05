Little houses and prairies: Why homemakers love 'cottagecore'  

Cottage what? My daughter was disappointed, but not for the first time. Jurassic M had struck again. “Cottagecore? Cott-age-core? The CORE” she intoned with impatient, rising staccato.

Having exhausted my ability to interpret words, she stabbed a finger toward a squat mug dribbled with emerald glazes — that I, the dopey, aged guardian, had rescued from a skip when the Dean of Lismore retired.

Well, given that my kid was clearly in some aesthetic military youth cult centred on small rubble-stone vernacular buildings it was my job to go out there and rescue her from herself.

I’m not out of touch with the grand, glittering resources stretching to the horizon, offered by the internet, but I don’t wander down every avenue of interior speculation — not year-round. Every few years, a generation discovers that old, dinged stuff and certain newly minted stuff stirred up together without shame of judgment spells spiritual joy.

Panels by Sarah Jane Palmer for the Monkey Puzzle Tree. Cottagecore is as much as feeling as a fact.

Homemakers make homes for the first time, and the rest of us are occasionally energised into a more meaningful expression of who we really are. Our sources of inspiration have experienced a seismic upheaval — and it’s a wonder that glossy €6 magazines ever sell. Decorating is now market-driven by popular clicks.

Cottagecore started as dreamy-eyed chatter on social media – Tik Tok in particular in this case. Today, the real-time neural synapses of the everyday decorator are floated out on Instagram, and cunningly studied by the marketeers who materialize our notions into stuff.

From bus journeys, bedsides, office desks and bus-stops, likes, retweets and pins flag rising heroes — that sofa, the wallpaper, the little steel jug. Quite a reversal from having our minds made up for us by designers shuffling up sketches, fabrics and colours in the fashion industry (to which our interiors trends are so tightly bound). There’s a certain disdain of professional commentary and perceived elitism. A Housewife in Louth with a good eye and crafting chops has as much say as Kelly Hoppen.

The suburban and star influencer is crucial here, and cottagecore is a perfect backdrop for butterfly filters, floaty frocks and soft-focus pastoral play. The democratisation of photography by phone allows users to illustrate their ideas and styling attempts in meltingly beautiful ways.

Shorthand descriptions slipped into tiny shots of our attention, are perfectly understood. The visual vocabulary stirred by always-on tech’ is remarkable even if it’s murdering our actual word bank. Apparently, if Cottagecore were a person it’s Taylor Swift running through a barley field sans bloomers, suspended on a cloud of Yardley Rose Eau de Toilette crooning "Cardigan".

Even well-whiskered publications like Architectural Digest are paying attention to the "-core" but quickly branded it as "vintage maximalism" and later "rustic vogue" to save on professional smirks.

Future anthropologists will have a wealth of recorded material showing how we act out online in response to what’s happening in the "real" world. The longing for a nostalgic, warm, relatively snug protective family space would seem a natural development from the socio-economic blow of Covid-19 and the lockdowns that followed.

Country life, safe from swarming crowds, virtue signalling as wholly sustainable, and certainly a little smug is now deified and idealised.

Baking bread that includes the maddening yeast step, inexplicably roaming the garden with a wicker trough foaming in wildflowers — it’s a feeling as much as a style fetish. Laura Ashley and Martha Stewart have been cheerfully coining this soft-focus genre for decades.

I asked my teenage daughter to talk more about her allegiance to the core and she described objects and experiences not rooms. A small pottery vessel with painted flowers — but made en-masse in the 1980s and thrifted not handed down.

When I started to describe the look as I saw it, she grew frustrated: "No, no, it’s not that at all — it’s little vegetable gardens, picket fences, there’s fairies; fairies are important."

I spoke of the thousands of images of girls picnicking in rubbed cotton bloomers on large straw bales in Upper New York State — a fat crystal tear swells at the corner of a cornflower blue eye. Clearly Cottagecore has dedicated divisions and anti-chambers.

Most trends created on social media are this sort of heartfelt image stew, explored and developed in a stream of consciousness. It’s actually very healthy, refreshing, creative stuff. The industry in furniture, paint and accessorizing is watching and winnowing down the golden vignettes and spontaneous poetry into collections and look-books.

It then can hit the market with props and assemblages and watch for the lines to twitch. Cottagecore could be described as a kitsch cousin of Granny Chic with a few stitches of woke, New Age, shabby chic and French country imaginings. Please don’t beat me up on Twitter for this interpretation. The most essential thing for my daughter and her friends is that they are not reminded that we’ve probably been here before.

For living spaces, you can interpret cottagecore with the pale 80s tinged justification of Ikea (rough woven rugs, rattan and treacle thick studio glass) as easily as you can mix up oriental rugs with distressed antique furniture and the gleam of brass. It’s an aesthetic hug with dozens of community followers — go find your tribe. Start with our own cottage pioneers at Cottageology on Facebook. Hammering their way through genuine self-builds, awash with lime ‘breathing’ finishes, and championing the unpicking of concrete from a thousand rubble walls – they are an irresistible band of hardcore, cottagecore braves.

For 2021, I would encourage anyone, or any age bored by their surroundings, thoroughly renovating, or just reshuffling even a single shelf, to launch a word, a phrase, a line from their favourite song on somewhere like Instagram, Pinterest, even simply in a Google image search. See what comes back to knock on the door of the mind-palace (yes, I stole that from Sherlock Holmes).

When you find things that perk your interest — don’t lose your nerve, continue the conversation, trust yourself a little more. Put images, short videos, links to blogs and whatever in your mood board in the Cloud, or print it out and put it into a folder. Don’t ignore the calling to your authentic core.