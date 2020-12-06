Garden Q&A: How can I stop rabbits eating bulbs in my pots?

Question

How can I prevent rabbits from eating spring bulbs in pots?

Answer

Preventing rabbits from devouring anything in the garden is a challenge and bulbs growing in pots or even in the open ground can be a particular delicacy if discovered.

Grazers is the brand name of a range of products which act as deterrents for a wide variety of pests. They are all based on a form of calcium, formulated at various different strengths to repel different animals.

I have used several of them over the years and found them to be very effective — in particular, the one designed to keep rabbits off.

Dilute it as per the instructions, with water and drench the pots and bulbs within and it should work. Truth be told, I have never used it for bulbs but have regularly used it on edible seedlings and newly planted ornamental plants and it works.

It does need to be re-applied, again, follow the directions.