Garden Q&A: How can I stop rabbits eating bulbs in my pots?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: How can I stop rabbits eating bulbs in my pots?
Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 12:00
Peter Dowdall

Question

How can I prevent rabbits from eating spring bulbs in pots? 

 

Answer

Preventing rabbits from devouring anything in the garden is a challenge and bulbs growing in pots or even in the open ground can be a particular delicacy if discovered. 

Grazers is the brand name of a range of products which act as deterrents for a wide variety of pests. They are all based on a form of calcium, formulated at various different strengths to repel different animals. 

I have used several of them over the years and found them to be very effective — in particular, the one designed to keep rabbits off. 

Dilute it as per the instructions, with water and drench the pots and bulbs within and it should work. Truth be told, I have never used it for bulbs but have regularly used it on edible seedlings and newly planted ornamental plants and it works. 

It does need to be re-applied, again, follow the directions.

More in this section

Keith Barry on the magic of making a house a home  Keith Barry on the magic of making a house a home 
Night journeys 'I'm spending Christmas in my own space after being homeless'
Asian Elephant Richard Collins: Is an animal a 'legal person' with rights?
Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover

Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices