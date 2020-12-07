The hottest kitchen gadget gifts on the high street and online

Practical culinary gifts offer endless scope for desperation, December buys. Mind you, I would reserve some keenly dedicated tools and small appliances for intimate friends. You know what they have and have not their colour and style and how they favour and navigate their cooking on high days, holidays and Sunday mornings. Ordering online, give yourself as much time as possible (order today in other words) as delivery times by An Post and via courier will struggle valiantly through December. Give your local independent and Irish retailers some love — they need it now.

ADJUSTABLE ROLLING PIN

New from the always wry and innovative Joseph, Joseph is this cunning rolling pin, above, that sets the depth of the pastry for you. It comes with a set of 4 rings (2mm, 4mm, 6mm and 10mm) that neatly raise the pin over the pastry, allowing you to work away to a set depth of pastry or dough. It also means that working across the pastry, you’ll be sure that the depth is even throughout. €29.99. Quick stocking treat — the Catcher citrus reamer that gathers pips and pulp, based on a catcher’s mitt, just €11.99, www.eu.joseph.joseph and any JJ supplier here in Ireland.

Stursk wall clock from Ikea, €20. Wall clocks are a surprisingly timely gift,keep that style simple, ikea.ie

TIMELESS

The simply styled steel and glass Stursk wall clock doesn’t strike time on a modern or period house. Ideal for the kitchen/utility area as kids are skimming out the door and checking their progress, it comes in a stylish matt black with a lick of gold and a static pendulum. Battery operated, €20, 10 AA batteries for €2. Other new goodies at the big Swedish style temple, include Jattelik Dinosaur bedding — monstrous fun from €22, and folkish Sgoskorn embroidered cushions. Christmas delivery times from Ikea should be checked online. Small deliveries from €10.

THAT LEOPARD-PRINT BLADE

When Nigella Lawson shook out her ivory mane in slow mo’ and started splitting ingredients for a Fish Finger Bhorta with a leopard-print blade, Twitter exploded. Well, we can reveal that the knife in question was a Kuhn Rikon bought in the village of Burford, and I’m sorry but until KR furiously re-tool in 2021, they have archived those sexy, big cat prints. Still, the company does offer fabulous printed Swiss carbon steel blades that are a cut above.









Great knifes really cut it for the serious cook. Look for good branding. Nigella is licking her chops for Kuhn Rikon, kuhnrikon.ie





















We love their Flower Power hooks, €5.90 and Colori + Vision clear block with four coloured knives, €79.99, delivery free,

www.kuhnrikon.ie

















































































FILL ME UP

Fill a practical new bowl with delicious goodies from dining linen to foodstuffs. The generous Margrethe Green Mixing 5l bowl is BPA-free with a non-slip base and comes in a range of calming greens, blues and olives to match to the kitchen of your lucky friend, €15.95.

Fill up those bowls with other goodies, from linens to Irish made foodstuffs from Irish artisan producers. Margrethe Green Mixing 5l bowl,

What about a set of new Green Feather Napkins in buttery cotton, to cosy up a clutch of Irish Whiskey Dips from David the Chocolatier at The English Market in Cork. Napkins? €23.70 for a set of six. Over the line and clutched to their beating bosom for under €50. Buying multiple gifts, there’s free delivery on orders over €199 from M&B,

www.meadowsandbyrne.com

Nespresso Vertuo, in a range of festive bundles which include four months of pods, €289, from €300, suppliers nationwide including Harvey Norma

COFFEE MAGIC

If you know someone doesn’t own a dedicated coffee-maker, what about the Nescafe Dolce Gusto De'Longhi 0.8l Mini Me Coffee Machine Bundle. Compact for a counter, it includes not only the super-popular machine with discreetly secreted 15 bar pressure, but a clutch of favourite espresso, cappuccino, latte, ristretto, lungo, and latte macchiato (16 x 6) to serve up heavenly crema from Christmas Day forward. €79.99, Argos. The Nespresso Vertuo, offers five cup sizes, its intelligent system using barcode technology to recognise the capsule, automatically adjusting the brewing parameters to make each blend for a tailored experienced. From 289, Harveys. Watch how much space you’re gobbling here. For traditionalists with a gra for cast iron styles, Le Creuset Cafetière is another 0.8l size pot with push filter action in all our beloved Gallic fade, €68 from all suppliers, including

www.lecreuset.ie. Tea lover? A dotey, mustard coloured Infuser teapot from Helen James — just €14.76 at Dunnes Stores. Add a few silk tea bags.

Boska Old Dutch Pizza Knife, €44 from many kitchen suppliers including amara.com.





















































PIZZA PRESENTS

Foreshadowing the patio days to come - the Old Dutch Cheese and Pizza knife has a dramatic length and elegant curved shape and rocking action that scythes through the toughest crust. There’s an oak handle at each end for ease of control that’s great for large, hard cheeses too, €44. Doiy’s stackable green Saguaro glasses appear as a really cool cactus centre-piece — lovely indoors or out — a style steal at €60 (who’s giving those away!), amara.com. Serious protection from heat and stains? Knivesandtools aprons are made by hand in the Netherlands, and cut by hand from full-grain buffalo leather - they go right down to the knee, €89,

www.knivesandtools.ie. If you’re wandering around Jysk in Youghal, pick up a few of their really stylish little Villy battery lamps in Scandi' style – great for a hundred tasks including that phitt-bang power-cut over the Christmas period.

Jennifer Slattery's recent Irish linen trays (sealed into melamine) are a stitch in time for Christmas, €49, jenniferslattery.com

LINENS TO LOVE

Aprons in folding materials can be used to wrap up other gifts fukushiki-style from books to a few Irish soaps or a small kitchen gadget. I’m a McNutt nut for their tea towels from Donegal (hunt through their gorgeous knee rugs while you’re up there) €19.95, mcnuttofdonegal.com. Maktus of Dublin do a cheery choice in Irish themed pop art — great wrapped up with twine and a sprig of woke décor like holly or ivy snagged from the garden. Choose from a seal dressed up in fishing gear to their Writers of Ireland. €12 each, Check out their coasters (love that FE--) and hilarious cushions, maktus.com. Anne Harrington Rees’ Fuchsia tea towel in eco-friendly pigment inks is almost too beautiful to use — €14,

www.anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie

Jennifer Slattery’s recent Irish linen trays (sealed into melamine) in her naïve embroidery style are a stitch in time for Christmas — €49,

www.jenniferslattery.com



Eva Solo garlic press, €69.99, amara.com.

































ICONIC STOCKING FILLERS

The Eva Sola Garlic Press is a joy to behold and worthy of sitting out on the counter like a newly sprouted spring bulb. The press sits into a glass vessel so beautifully. €69.99, evasolo.com and all ES suppliers. Alessi obsessive — just watch out that you know what they have in their glittering stainless steel arsenal of designer tooling. If the gap is there, a key style Kitchen Timer by Michael Graves (what’s not to love) or their Forma grater by the brilliant Zaha Hadid, such a liquid, delicious lump in the hand for hard cheeses on the Christmas table, €51, eu.alessi.com and all good kitchen suppliers.