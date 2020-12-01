Boldly going to Garinish West

A discreet island, tucked away off the beaten track in West Cork, has a deep link to the complexities of the cosmos. Lying at the mouth of Coolieragh Harbour, which is itself around the corner from Glengarriff Harbour, Garinish West is very close to shore, as its name suggests. The other three Garinish islands are also very close to shore ('Gar Inish', or 'near island', in Irish).

This Garinish is in, arguably, a more magnificent setting than its more illustrious neighbour. Lying flatly beneath the imposing presence of Sugarloaf Mountain, and looking to its neighbour, Sheelane Island, and across to the townless Sheep's Head, it is a place where sky, water, and air mix so plentifully that sensory overload can be expected.

Garinish West, Zetland Pier, Co Cork. Picture: Dan MacCarthy

And like the famous Garinish, this nine-acre island ('Gairinis Thiar' in Irish) has its own exotic gardens, planted by its famous owner. Garinish West is unpopulated, but has one holiday home, which is obscured from view by tall conifers (from the perspective of the adjacent Zetland Pier). It was built in 1966 by Bernard Lovell, who went on to develop the famous telescope at Jodrell Bank, in Cheshire, England.

His wife, Mary, described the island as a "heavenly retreat" and the couple and their children holidayed there from life in the fast lane. Lovell told the Irish Press that what enticed him to the area was that some of his ancestors had come from Killarney and that he had always had an affection for West Cork. Though the day job involved interpreting radio waves and tracking satellites, Lovell told the Cork Examiner that the family intended to keep things simple on Garinish West: "We intend to use bottled gas to provide lighting and also for cooking." About as far removed from advanced science as it was possible to get.

Early in his career, Lovell played a role in the fight against Nazism, when he made key contributions to airborne radar in the UK, which helped to detect enemy aircraft.

Bernard Lovell with Joddrell Bank telescope. Picture: PA

As the Jodrell Bank telescope was being developed, in the late 1950s, Lovell and the Manchester of University rang up a debt of about €300,000. Things were looking dicey for the continuance of the project, but, suddenly, Russia launched its rocket to the moon and all things astronomical were flavour of the month. All eyes turned to Jodrell Bank and Lovell. The astronomer and his team were able to track the Russian rocket, which, in turn, excited the interest of the Americans.

The later publication of his diaries revealed that Lovell felt he was the victim of an attempted poisoning on a trip to a Soviet space facility in the Crimea. He reasoned that the Russians tried to "remove memories" of the trip, having met eminent astronomers. He said his wife "scarcely recognised" him on his return: "It was as though all life had suddenly turned to dust and ashes."

The illness lifted during a following holiday to Ireland, when Lovell "suddenly began to feel normal and, thankfully, all interest in life returned”. In light of accusations of recent fatal attacks on Russian emigres, there may well have been substance to Lovell's allegations. Lovell had earlier declined an offer to work on the Soviet space programme, declaring, "I am an Englishman."

Lovell's telescopes probed the universe for comets, meteors, and radio waves and transformed our understanding of them. His work advanced the scientific knowledge base of the universe and paved the way for many crucial breakthroughs and missions.

There is no record of previous occupancy on Garinish and no monuments of any description. The appeal to Bernard Lovell and his family, when they first arrived, was to develop their own island paradise and nurture it along the lines of its famous neighbour and other 'tropical' islands near Parknasilla, Co Kerry.

It is a nice thought to picture Lovell at his desk on Garinish West, gazing out on the diaphanous-sundered helix of the Milky Way, on Orion and the Pleiades, and on transient meteor trails, developing his theories to penetrate the cosmic mysteries that envelop the stars.

How to get there: The island is in private ownership.