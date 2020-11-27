'I'm spending Christmas in my own space after being homeless'

Crossing the threshold of his new home for the first time was like stepping into another life, according to one Limerick man.

John* has exchanged sleeping in city doorways, a forest ruin and emergency shelter for the comfort of his own bed, after receiving the keys to his apartment in recent weeks.

And, despite the pandemic, this means for him the upcoming festive season will open a door to better times.

As he settles in for the first Christmas he will spend in his own space, John is earmarking a spot for a crib, green garlands and a few carefully selected decorations.

The 49-year-old moved into his one-bedroomed home thanks to the national housing and homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust. “Having your own place — there’s nothing like it. It’s like all my Christmases at once and winning the lotto combined,” he says.

“I have a permanent smile on my face.”

Minimalism is something John embraces. “I don’t have many possessions at all, really, all I own fits into two black bags,” adds John. “I agree with everything Marie Kondo says — you don’t need all that stuff.”

So, for him, seasonal cheer is not just about arranging glittering ornaments. “It’s my first Christmas here in my own home and of course I am really looking forward decorating the place but what’s important to me is creating a nice atmosphere and most of all, I’m looking forward to playing Christmas music — I love the old Christmas music from the 1940s and 1950s,” he says.

John became homeless in March. “It was literally one or two days after lockdown. All the streets felt so eerie,” he says.

Anxiety and stress, in part, led to the past tumultuous eight months that saw him ricochet between sleeping rough and seeking emergency accommodation, says John.

“I had anxiety for years and claustrophobia. I also have issues with my eyesight. I was a shut-in for 20 years because of my anxiety,” he says.

Until just under a year ago, he was living with relatives. “But in latter years we were fighting non-stop and that’s the reason I became homeless,” he says.

A Christmas tree in a home organised by the Peter McVerry Trust.

“I was living for six weeks on the streets and in doorways. I also lived in the forest for a time, in a broken-down house, which basically just had a chimney and a wall.

“Over the years I had three breakdowns. It had crippled me so badly.

"I had a fear of talking to people, a fear of making a fool of myself. I was obsessive.”

The Homeless Action Team put John in touch with the Peter McVerry Trust. “That was the best day of my life,” he says.

“They treated me very well at the Peter McVerry Trust, they listened to me. They made sure I had access to a doctor and that I got a medical card.”

Peter McVerry Trust accomnodation.

John describes his new home as "absolutely gorgeous". “It has everything — a kitchen, bathroom with electric shower, and a beautiful long sitting room,” he adds.

“They even had the bed dressed when I arrived. Everything was done. It really took the pressure off.”

I just feel I have a whole new life

As for entertaining as part of the season to come, he treads carefully.

“I never had a friend in my life. I always had anxiety. I was bullied severely at school,” he says.

“But having a home has given me confidence. I feel literally reborn, literally a new person. I cannot tell you how much it’s done for me.”

The decorations will stay up throughout December and in January, he feels ready for making further positive changes.

And this should be easier than previously because having his own space has also given him the gift of routine, adds John.

“I have never been so happy,” he says. “I go running every morning at 7am. This has only been since I moved into this house. You see, I can now have a routine.

Christmas decorations in Peter McVerry Trust accommodation.

“Monday, 2pm, is when I do my washing. You miss your routine and doing these things when you don’t have a home.

"I have lots of plans for the New Year. I want to get healthy and I want to use my skills and get a job.

"I love cleaning — I could clean all day. I just feel I have a whole new life.”

TACKLING HOMELESSNESS

The national housing and homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust was active across 21 local authorities at the end of 2019, according to its annual report and the charity worked with 6,184 people across Ireland last year.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said: “Last year was very busy for us, with many key developments within the organisation.

Among those was the significant expansion of our Housing First work as we secured new contracts in Dublin, the Midlands, the Mid-East and the North East regions which will see us delivering 61% of the national Housing First programme.”

The single biggest barrier facing the roll-out of Housing First is the lack of available one-bedroom homes, added Mr Doyle.

“That is why we are trying to play a more active role in supplying those homes directly with funding from the local authorities and the Department of Housing.”

Over the next 12 months, the charity will deliver over 210 social housing units via construction, leasing, re-use of empty buildings and acquisition.

Construction projects will deliver social housing units in locations including Limerick Dublin and Kildare with over 70% of those to be one-bedroom apartments.

In Munster, the charity is now delivering social housing in Kerry, opening 15 social housing units in Killarney in September to provide homes for over 30 people.

Working in partnership with Kerry County Council, it aims to increase housing pathways for people experiencing homelessness in the county, and is now progressing other opportunities in Kerry, with projects under review in Listowel and Tralee.

By year-end, the charity hopes to have 20 homes delivered in Kerry and a further 38 in 2021.

The Peter McVerry Trust is hoping to expand its delivery of accommodation in Munster and across Ireland.

Kerry County Council noted that there has been “significant activity” in the area of emergency accommodation over the last number of years.

“The problems are complex and not all are related to accommodation solely,” said Owen O’Shea of Kerry County Council.

“Many of the cases involve other underlying causes or related considerations and require a holistic and cross-service approach involving other agencies to try and address the issues.”

* Not his real name