Celebrate new brands, charity candles, and five-star luxury 

Adare Manor has launched its new luxury online boutique offering a piece of the five-star hotel delivered directly to your door. They have a beautifully curated online gift shop of Manor treasures and keepsakes, at all price points, including this gorgeous monogram candle, pictured above, for €35. https://shop.adaremanor.com/

Speaking of candles, Max Benjamin has launched an exclusive festive scented candle for the Christmas season with proceeds going to Alone, Ireland’s leading charity for supporting older people at home. Hand-poured in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, and made from a blend of three natural waxes, the White Christmas candle is available exclusively at www.maxbenjamin.ie and retails at €30 with 10% of all profits going to Alone.

These cute porcelain stars have some 2020 advice for you: "Wash your hands." It'll be like a little time stamp every time you pull it out of the box in years to come. Created by Irish artist Orla O'Regan, a contemporary visual artist based in Cork, these are a perfect stocking filler, yours for €10, see more at www.orlaovisual.ie. This photo was taken by Ana Dorado Photography.

Art 4 Life is a collection of 20 Irish artists who have offered to donate their work to raise money for Pieta House. This beautiful piece is by Lisa-Jayne Jones, who created it a year after a close friend tragically took his own life. The silent auction will take place online from 6pm on Friday, December 4, to 11pm on Sunday, December 6. All proceeds will be donated to Pieta House to support people and communities in crisis. www.32auctions.com/Art4Life2020

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is a very exciting launch from Kash Beauty. Keilidh Cashell is an Irish makeup artist and influencer who has an incredible online following and Crystal Nights is her second collection. Think glitter, glimmer and a whole lot of glam. There's everything you need here, lipsticks, glosses, lashes, a nine-shade eyeshadow palette but our hero product in this range is the eyeshadow toppers. Easy to apply, super shiny, gorgeous texture, they add a slick of added glamour in one easy swoop. They are game-changers. The Kash Beauty Crystal Nights Collection is available to buy on www.kashbeauty.com

Ground is an exciting new luxury wellness brand handmade by award-winning spa consultant Peigin Crowley. Launching in Brown Thomas, this very special collection is the result of a lot of hard work and determination by the Cork lady. "I wanted to create a brand that focuses on rebuilding our ‘at home’ relationship, that helps bring us back to ourselves, and reminds us of what really matters, especially during these unsettling times," Peigín says.

100% natural aromatherapy balms and oils for the face and body, made in Ovens by Peigin in small batches, Ground was born from a passionate desire to make wellness accessible for the whole family. Find out more at https://groundwellbeing.com/

One of the reasons I love Twitter — and Ireland, and Mammies — is tweets like this from PR exec Grainne Glenny: "Mam, she’s a worker so she is. Comes home from work every night and spends it making masks to send to her sisters, her friends, our community. Anyone want one? They’re free and have a handy drawstring to make them fit and are 4ply cotton. DEAD IF SHE SEES THIS." What a fabulous lady, take a bow, Sarah Glenny from Newmarket-on-Fergus. There she is making superhero masks in her very limited spare time. I think we all know she's the real Wonder Woman.

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is the Irish sweet sensation Lily O’Brien's. Fancy a Sicilian Lemon, a Sea Salted Caramel or even a cheeky Spiced Orange Praline? Then the Exquisite Collection is for you. Check out all the yummy confectionary at https://lilyobriens.ie/