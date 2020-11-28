Prime screen time as Chinese lacquer work at Cork sale

Chinese screens and Irish stained glass among attractions at Lynes & Lynes in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork
A Chinese black lacquer screen at Lynes & Lynes.

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 17:00
Des O’Sullivan

A four-panel Chinese lacquered screen with court scenes is a featured lot at the Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, next Saturday. 

The auction of 360 lots comprises two house contents including those of a downsizing couple who lived in China and Canada before retiring to west Cork.

The screen, inlaid with mother of pearl and soapstone, is estimated at €600-€800. A 12ft 6in long local oak breakfront bookcase has a similar estimate.

There is antique furniture including an Irish Georgian drop-leaf dining table which would fit the bill nicely if we are to be allowed to have anyone for Christmas festivity (€800-€1,200); a butler's tray on folding base (€300-€600); a 19th-century Wellington chest and a military chest, each estimated at €400-€600. 

Pope John Paul II in Ireland, a stained glass panel by Desmond Kyne at Lynes &amp; Lynes.
There are two stained-glass panels by Desmond Kyne, one commemorating the 1979 visit of Pope John Paul II to Ireland, the other titled Our Lady, Queen of Ireland (€300-€500 each). 

A selection of books, glass, collectibles and drawings is online. In-person viewing gets underway next Tuesday, subject to government regulation.

