Present the gardener in your life with a gift that keeps on giving

It's the time of year for giving gifts and there is nothing nicer for a gardener to receive than a growing gift. So many people have found great solace and therapy in their gardens during 2020 and the joy of gardening as a pastime has been discovered by thousands, if not millions, across Europe during the periods of lockdown, so time now to nurture that germinating interest with a Christmas gift with a horticultural tone.

Garden centres and websites all over Ireland will have plenty to choose from over the next few weeks and my advice is not to hang around as they will surely sell out, such is the demand for all things gardening this year.

AMARYLLIS

Amaryllis, which is synonymous with Christmas but in truth will brighten up the house whenever it is grown, will produce, regal, trumpet-shaped flowers about six-eight weeks after the bulb has been planted.

These will be available as individual bulbs and also as growing gift packs which will include a nice ornamental pot and some compost, in which to grow the amaryllis along with the bulb itself.

Sweetpeas and other hardy annuals can all be started from seed now and over the next few months and again, there are lots of gift packs available, including, again ornamental pots and buckets with flower seeds.

If somebody you know is keen to help the bees and to promote biodiversity in general, then perhaps a packet of wildflower seed mixture would fit the bill.

These are all fine to give, even if you won’t be able to visit the person to whom you are giving the gift as they can all be posted very easily.

If you are able to drop a gift to someone then perhaps a potted plant. This is a perfect gift to give with Covid restrictions as they can, of course, be left outside the door. Berried plants will brighten up the winter gardens and will be admired and loved by, not only whoever you are giving the gift to but also by the birds and other wildlife in the garden.

Callicarpa x bodinieri ‘Profusion’ produces really beautiful, purple coloured berries in abundance. A really striking addition to any garden.

Skimmias, too, are in full colour at the moment, either in bud or in berry depending on the variety. The male form, Skimmia ‘Rubella’ is still, for me, one of the nicest of all garden plants during Christmas and early spring.

It’s covered in buds right now and these will open in up into the most beautiful white, scented flowers during February and March.

These flowers, with the help of the bees, will pollinate the female forms of skimmia so that their flowers can form the beautiful red berries for next winter.

That all sounds fine in theory, but I do prefer to grow one of the self-fertile cultivars such as Skimmia ‘Temptation’ which produces both male and female flowers on the same plant and thus berries are more or less guaranteed.

HOLLY

Hollies, of course, again, the female and self-fertile forms, will be full of berry now and, like many others, I have noticed the holly berrying particularly well this year.

It's most likely thanks to good weather and growing conditions earlier in the year more so than any portent of a severe winter to come, but who am I to discount that theory.

All of these plants are relatively easy to source and in turn, to grow so can be given to anyone, be they a “gardener” or not but for something a bit more special and perhaps for those with more than a passing interest in matters horticultural, do have a look for winter-flowering beauties such as corylopsis, stachyurus, some of the daphnes or the more unusual viburnums.

A plant that will be absolutely adored by anyone who is lucky enough to receive one this Christmas (if I can’t use my column to drop some hints, then where can I?) and one plant that I absolutely love during the winter months is Chimonanathos praecox.

Aptly referred to as wintersweet, it is unlikely to be in flower by December 25, but that won’t matter, for this is a gift that you will give to somebody who knows their plants and will be quite happy to wait till January or even February for the most sweetly scented, waxy, cream-coloured flowers, to emerge.

Finally, for the gardener whose garden is full, perhaps something for wildlife, a hedgehog house maybe, an insect hotel or a nice ornate bird table or feeding station. For even if there is no space for any more plants in the outdoor room, you can never have too many birds and wildlife.