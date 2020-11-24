What are the home interiors trend predictions for 2021?

WE'LL remember 2020 as the year home took on a new importance, when restaurants, cinemas, concerts and jetting off on mini-breaks were halted and there was nowhere else to go but stay put.

But hasn’t it made us feel calm and comfortable to hunker down and make the most of what we have, learning to follow our instincts about the way we want our homes to work and feel rather than being slaves to the latest look when taking on an interiors project?

If you’re a trend follower, you’ll see how this is already impacting on the looks we can expect to see filtering down to us in the coming year, and there’s a general consensus among retailers and designers that ease, homeliness and comfort are top priorities.

The trend for accent chairs focuses on warm neutrals to create a cosy, cocooning effect (Rizzo chair €549 at EZ Living Interiors).

Designer Simon Paul, the owner of interior design shop Paul & Co in Cork, says, “People are staying at home. They want calm houses, not busy houses. Lots of crumpled linens, restful and cosy, with timber flooring and natural products.

“Neutrals are big for 2021,” he adds. “I’m seeing good quality textured paints and people experimenting with these. People are looking for comfort, not the room on show.”

With a vast fabric library for customers to browse over a coffee in his converted warehouse studio near Blackrock, Simon is seeing a shift in fabric choices away from the trends of recent years when colour was the in thing.

“They’re muted and antique rather than shiny and new,” he says. “Pinks are in, softer blush colours, what I call the Farrow & Ball look. Cushions are big, in fabrics with punchy accent cushions which are not so permanent.”

If 2020 didn’t get us intimate with our sofas and chairs and their shortcomings, dreary nights as we progress into 2021 are bound to show them up when more time is spent slouched in front of the TV.

As replacements tend to be hard on the wallet, choosing needs time and that’s something we’ve all had a great deal of over the last few months.

Emma Murphy, furniture and accessories buyer at EZ Living Interiors, is predicting three main trends which reflect the emphasis on home being a place of safety and sanctuary.

“The mixing of materials has become a huge trend in international furniture, offering a tactile experience in the home,” she says.

Sofas in chenille style fabrics are coming on stream she forecasts, offering a gently textured look and feel, accented with a leather chair and finishing with a timber furniture piece to give what she calls “a well-curated and homely feel to your interior.”

Now that the daily walk has surged in popularity as a way of exercising and an excuse to get out of the house, we’ve all become more familiar with the value of being in nature. Inevitably, it’s featuring indoors.

Pale, neutral colours are trending to create calming interiors which invite calmness and safety (throw €15, cushion €7.50 from Penneys).

“First seen in kitchens and now following through to the rest of our interiors, green is quickly taking over as the new navy for many homes,” Emma adds. “Vibrant emerald, earthy olive tones and fresh greens work well in a calming colour palette.”

Typically, trends which burst onto the scene tend to die out in a couple of seasons, but if there’s one here to stay, it’s working from home and having somewhere appropriate to do it.

Leather accent chairs used with soft, tactile upholstery in sofas is a new trend which focuses on tactile surfaces and warm colourways (Dolphine chair €3.600 at Roche Bobois).

“As 2020 draws to a close, many of us will be continuing with working from home into the New Year,” Emma adds.

A makeshift office on your kitchen table isn’t sustainable any more

“A makeshift office on your kitchen table isn’t sustainable any more and people are realising the need for a comfortable and practical working environment.”

At the same time, we have to create a balance between keeping our homes looking and feeling like home and not dominated by work or there’s no escape from it, something which Jo Ann Wall, showroom manager of French furniture design shop Roche Bobois recognises.

“People are working from home more but we must not forget that home is our sanctuary. It is where we go to relax, unwind and feel as comfortable as possible. Textured fabrics are going to be more popular. People want something tactile that they can sink into.

“A big trend is towards the more natural tones of camel and tan. Obviously, these hues work well with any interior as they are neutral and can be complemented with accessories in many different colours.”