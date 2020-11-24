'Creepie stools' and other Irish farmhouse and cabin furniture 

Book unveils an Ireland when everything was repurposed and when people made items that reflected their needs and lifestyle
Pine butter boxes in original form for packing 56lbs of butter, then recycled into a stool, an upholstered seat, and a sewing box/seat. Picture:  The Butter Museum, Cork

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 08:45
Des O’Sullivan

Farmhouse and cabin furniture from all over Ireland is highlighted in an authoritative new book by Claudia Kinmonth just published by Cork University Press. 

Irish Country Furniture and Furnishings 1700-2000 illuminates a way of life lived by our not-so-distant ancestors that has almost vanished in Ireland.

Lavishly illustrated, it illuminates the furniture and furnishings of rural Ireland. 

Settle bed shown closed up for use as a seat, containing its bedding (Bunratty Folk Park).
Settle bed shown closed up for use as a seat, containing its bedding (Bunratty Folk Park).

The creepie stool had staked legs wedged into a thick seat. This allowed for easy replacement at a time when things were built to last for many generations

A chapter on chairs and stools, for example, explains how the "creepie stool" had staked legs wedged into a thick seat. This allowed for easy replacement at a time when things were built to last for many generations. 

The chapter on small furnishings and utensils discusses work of craftspeople like basket makers, potters, tinsmiths and woodturners. 

From the smallest cabins to the largest farmhouses, people owned and made things that reflected their needs and lifestyle, occupations and cultural history at a time when re-cycling applied to everything and many objects were re-purposed. 

The book costs €39.

