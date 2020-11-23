Star home buys and stocking fillers for the festive season 

Have you heard the latest from Gwyneth Paltrow?

She and her team at Goop, the lifestyle brand she started in 2008, are touting the must-have watermelon handbag, designed in Japan by Tsuchiya Kaban for the sole purpose of carrying not just any old melon, but specifically a watermelon.

Before pencilling it into the Christmas shopping list, though, the publicity blurb says, “price on request” which gets me pondering: If Gwyneth and company are also hawking an avocado green mattress stuffed with royal alpaca wool at the brazen price of $38,000, and an igneous self-heating concrete bath starting at $100,000 for a soak, yet unwilling to tell us the price of a leather bag, my wallet and I are too scared to ask.

The Chelsea collection of occasional tables includes a coffee table and nest of two sidetables made from low-maintenance marble and metal (from €299 at Caseys).

For something more easily accessible, sensible and lovely, let’s see what Santa Claus can pick up locally and manage to fit down the chimney, from star buys to stocking fillers. So, shopping lists and pens to the ready as we take a trip around city shops, suburban boutiques and out of town gems.

We’re all about the charcuterie board these days for making a showcase of cold ham and spiced beef when no one wants to cook on St Stephen’s Day. Meadows & Byrne has a circular beauty with handles made from reclaimed wood so it’s virtuous as well as looking good (€34.95).

While the scented candle reigns supreme as the must-have addition to any home interiors themed Christmas stocking, let’s go all out with the Tea Rose, Oud and Patchouli from Irish brand Rathbornes. It has an interesting back story too as it happens to be the oldest surviving candlemaker in the world, founded in 1488 (€36 at Meadows & Byrne).

From Douglas-based Interiosity comes the Class drinks cabinet by Dutch Bone. It’s compact but can hold 16 bottles, plus there’s space for glasses and cocktail-making paraphernalia. When closed, its parquet style finish makes it an eye-catching statement piece (€1,350).

For a stocking filler, check out the Leaf candlesticks in on-trend warm brass to put a finishing touch to a mantlepiece, hall console, or along the centre of the Christmas dining table (from €15).

A trip to Caseys in Cork or Limerick offers a star buy with a touch of posh. The Chelsea range of occasional tables from the design studio of the late Terence Conran features a marble-topped, metal-framed console (€399), a square coffee table (€379), and nest of two tables which will be particularly useful at Christmas (€299).

For something more portable to fill a stocking, Caseys Sumptuous pillow made of moulded memory foam and cooling gel could be the very thing for anyone suffering neck discomfort from sitting at a computer all day and who’d welcome a practical gift (€39 while stocks last).

Dunnes Stores’ latest celebrity collaboration is with chef Neven Maguire. Among his shiny stainless steel cooking pots is a skillet measuring 28cm, with glass lid and two handles for easy lifting from hob to oven. It even looks good enough to place on the table (€49.19).

Help fill a stocking for lovers of a hardback notebook to carry around.

The Wellness Journal is designed by Helen James for the Dunnes Considered range and it is illustrated with lovely hand sketches. It can be used for everything from shopping lists to personal memos and jotting down daydreams (€7.87).

Don’t you love it when a first-time stroll round a boutique to browse the dresses turns into a surprise home interiors shopping expedition?

Tramore might suggest sandcastles and ice cream cones in summer, but it has a few hidden treasures including Redlane, where among the scarves and boots you’ll find a star buy of nesting tables with a difference.

A pair of glass-topped, brass-framed lovelies are a lesser-spotted round shape which creates a statement piece, whether stacked together or placed side by side to make a more substantial table (€359).

At the same time, catch a whiff of the Milis range of soy wax candles handmade in Waterford. The Namaste is a particularly covetable stocking filler with fresh lemon and bergamot top notes and a subtle background of ginger, clove and black tea.

It the sort of thing to mitigate whiffs of boiled Brussels sprouts loitering around the house, or when you’ve had enough of the more sultry traditional Christmas scents (€19).