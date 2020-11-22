Crowds can no longer gather but art sales break records

Do you sell in a pandemic? Various record-breaking sales would strongly suggest that at this stage in the evolution of the market there is little reason to hold back.

In 2020, where all innovations in the market have been technical, new records have not been in short supply.

This global industry has demonstrated more clearly than most that it is not prepared to let a real crisis go to waste.

Last year a major sale in a single consecutive sequence from Hong to New York by way of Paris and London would have been unimaginable. ONE, a global live offering by Christie's in July with Impressionist, Modern, Post War and Contemporary Art and Design, was a first of its kind.

Using streaming technology the sale brought in $420.9 million (€€373,053,557) — with new records for artists like Brice Marden, Wayne Thiebaud and George Condo, so it is safe to assume it will not be the last. More than 80,000 people tuned in to watch, including about 60,000 in Asia.

Global auctions at Sotheby's in October achieved $1 billion in consolidated sales across 81 auctions.

This week Sotheby's faced into the November series of live and online day sales with considerable confidence. Even before the totals for these sales of Impressionist and Modern and Contemporary art are added Sotheby's had achieved nearly $100 million in 2020.

The Contemporary Art day sale in May achieved $13.7 million which, at the time of writing, is the highest total for an online sale at Sotheby's. Pioneering online sales of this stellar nature got underway in May.

Online sales had been a feature on the global market for a number of years.

But in person in the room sales had always been considered essential for the most valuable artworks brought to market.

Crowds of people cannot gather in a room. That is no longer the case. What is remarkable is the way in which major clients with deep pockets have proved themselves to be comfortable with the new reality.

At Sotheby's in June Francis Bacon's Triptych Inspired by the Oresteia of Aeschylus sold for $84.6 million at a live-streamed global sale conducted by auctioneer Oliver Barker in London.

The Bacon was sold after a ten-minute bidding battle between an online bidder in Asia and a client bidding by phone in New York. It went to the telephone bidder.

At the same auction a drawing by Jean Michel Basquiat sold for $15.2 million. This was the highest successful online bid in the history of Sotheby's.

Live-streamed global offerings are a real trend.

The challenge facing major auction houses is how to make sales that take hours and hours and cross various time zones more entertaining.

Re-creating the drama of a live auction armed with just an auctioneer, a set of screens and banks of telephone bidders is a bit of a challenge, but just watch this space to see what will happen next.