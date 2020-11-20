Irish online art sale has much to interest collectors

With a span of artists ranging from Yeats and Henry to Scott and le Brocquy the online Irish and International art auction which runs at Morgan O'Driscoll until Monday (November 23) is deeply impressive.

'The Close of the Battle of the Nile' by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson at Morgan O'Driscoll.

History buffs will find much interest in The Close of the Battle of the Nile by the Cobh painter George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson (1806-1884). The 1798 battle between the British Royal Navy led by Admiral Nelson and the French resulted in victory for the British.

The victory meant that Napoleon’s army in Egypt, cut off from help, vwas also forced to surrender. Napoleon had sought access to Egypt as a first step in a campaign against British India.

Shown at The Cork Exhibition of 1883 Peter Murray notes that Atkinson, who spent some years at sea as a ships carpenter, brought his skills as a seaman and an artist to bear. The impressive composition accurately depicts at least 19 individual ships, their position and condition. The work is estimated at €6,000-€9,000.

'Jug' by William Scott at Morgan O'Driscoll.

William Scott's Jug is an artwork in complete contrast. There is something teasingly abstract about this work, which is exactly what the artist intended. Scott wanted his pictures to be about something.

In this work he uses a dark background to create an arresting image with the subject matter reduced to the bare minimum. “I am an abstract artist in the sense that I abstract” he explained once.

In the summer of 1953 Scott travelled to the US, met Jackson Pollock, Elaine de Kooning, Franz Kline and Mark Rothko and concluded that their version of abstract expressionism was not for him.

Instead, he made his own of the simplest domestic objects, a frying pan, eggs, a plate, a fish, green beans, a bowl, a jug. With an estimate of €80.000-€120,000 Jug is a highlight of the sale.

Two works from the 1940s, Maan Valley, Connemara by Paul Henry and Man Hearing an Old Song by Jack B. Yeats, are each estimated at €60,000-€80,000.

'Estuary Forms - Limerick' by John Shinnors at Morgan O'Driscoll

Estuary Forms - Limerick by John Shinnors is estimated at €40,000-€60,000 as is Inside No. 3 after modernisation, 1982 by Robert Ballagh. There is a gold painting by Patrick Scott (€10,000-€14,000) and The Moorish Garden by John Lavery (€15,000-€25,000).

There is work by Camille Souter, Hughie O'Donoghue, Tony O'Malley, William Conor and Donald Teskey among a selection with much to whet the appetite.

The catalogue for the sale, which follows hard on the heels of a €2 million sale by Morgan O'Driscoll at the end of October, is online and should not be missed.