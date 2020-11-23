Cork views, candles, and coffee and Dublin copper creations 

Kinsale — is there anywhere like it? Get a whole new perspective on Cork with Denis Horgan’s stunning book, ‘Cork From the Air’. Denis specialises in aerial photography, and if you’re unlucky enough not to be from Cork, he covers the whole of our beautiful country on his website, www.dennishorgan.ie

There’s a new candle in town — the Interiors Nerd Natasha Rocca Devine has launched The Secret Garden with Cork candlemaker La Bougie. The candle, which took over six months to curate, has top notes of lavender, musk and honey and is inspired by the great outdoors and nature. It’s DEVINE, pardon the pun. The burn time of The Secret Garden candle is 50 hours and it is priced at €30 for a 30ml glass. www.theinteriorsnrd.com/thesecretgarden/

These look good enough to eat — but don’t! This beeswax candle design is by Lauralee Guiney and made by Camphill Community Dunshane, €16 from https://wemakegood.ie/

Handcrafted by Emmet Bosonnet in his Dublin studio, each Kopper Kreation piece is made using reclaimed copper, brass or iron — materials that otherwise would have been discarded. I love these bookends — very quirky, very cool, and good for the environment. These are €60, see more of his work www.kopperkreation.com

Anything with a unicorn will make this list — and one called ‘Fabyuleus’? It’s a done deal. This gorgeous pink coffee tin is from TK Maxx, yours for €4.99. www.tkmaxx.ie

Douglas man Rob Horgan has switched lanes from his cycling-themed cafe to his multi-award-winning Velo Coffee Roasters. All beans roasted in Cork, he and his team founded the business in 2017, roasting a mix of single origins along with their own original blends. This is quality, local, artisan coffee. They’re supplying Aldi, and you can buy it online at https://velocoffee.ie/, it’s coffee boyyyy, Cork-style. Try it.

Love our On the Bathroom Shelf pick this week! Want to dress up and have fun for your next Zoom call? You have to try Megan’s Bouncy Blow — it will transform your look and all in a click! Really easy to use and super quality, there’s a whole range of styles and colours, around the €75 mark. Available from Littlewoodsireland.ie, Feel Unique, Easilocks.com and Look Fantastic.