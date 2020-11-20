Cork artists and craftspeople open shop window to the world

It has been a particularly tough year for the arts. Many organisations have had to change tactics at super-short notice in order to “adapt or die”, as West Cork artist and craftsperson Alison Ospina puts it.

But buying local has never been so easy. Alison, who is well known for the unique green-wood chairs she crafts, speaks from experience as this was the case for the annual exhibition she curates, West Cork Creates.

It’s usually to be seen in the O’Driscoll building, Skibbereen, every August-September as part of the Taste of West Cork Festival. “When the lockdown came into effect back in March, the selected artists had already started to prepare work for the show and for the first few months they and the organisers were left in a state of uncertainty as to whether or not the show would go ahead at all,” says Alison.

Participating West Cork Creates artist Barbara Becker in her studio.

Discussions took place, via Zoom, and eventually, the committee decided that the exhibition and shop would go fully digital for the first time ever. “We didn’t want to let the artists and craftspeople down,” Alison adds.

“They work so hard and West Cork Creates is one of the major opportunities they have in the year to sell their work. This is something we probably should have done anyway, so we thought, why not give it a try?”

With the help of Cork County Council and Crafts Council funding, they swung into action, creating a website, online shop, virtual gallery and Instagram account. They also launched a social media and advertising campaign to promote the event and launch, and started an email newsletter.

The exhibition, Harvest, was launched in August via Zoom, with an introduction and reading from the Cork poet Theo Dorgan.

And, silver lining alert: Having the artwork and crafts available on the “cloud” means the exhibition can now run online until January 31, 2021.

West Cork Creates’ unofficial “digital manager” Ana Ospina has been a member of the WCC committee since 2017 and was responsible for creating the website and other online elements.

“It hasn’t been plain sailing by any means and sales were slow at first, compared to the physical exhibition,” according to Ana.

“But we have been working on growing our online audience, including overseas customers that wouldn’t have had access before.

“Normally the exhibition would have ended in mid-September but the online format has allowed us to extend the show until the end of January 2021, making the most of the winter shopping season.”

In addition, going online and offering a “3D gallery” that way made for an interesting way of “reinventing ourselves”, adds Alison.

“For nine years we have held a six-week exhibition in the O’Driscoll building in Skibbereen which has a loyal audience and provides a temporary shop window for artists during the busy summer months,” she says.

Ceramic jug with gold lustre by Jim Turner.

“We find the same customers come back year after year, so it has become important for us to keep offering new and exciting work by an ever-increasing variety of artists.

“This year we were faced with the choice of doing nothing or doing ‘something’ and we decided to go ahead and do this!”

A glass leaded pane by Deirdre Buckley Cairns.

Alison, who recently launched a limited-edition collection of hazel armchairs entitled Collaboration, with three collaborators (herself Alison Ospina of Green Wood Chairs, Clasheen textile artist and eco printer Nicola Brown, and upholsterer Jessica Finken), is keenly aware of shoppers’ love of the tactile experience when choosing gifts and other buys.

“I know you don’t get to touch these items before buying, but you can ‘visit’ them frequently online while you consider a purchase!” says Alison.

The work of 31 artists can be seen in West Cork Creates exhibition, many of whom are already well known to local art-lovers and collectors.

Jo Ashby's 'Harvest Fields', acrylic painting.

This year some exciting new names have been added, such as the talented Luka Scannell, a young knifemaker from Schull. “Almost everything on the site is a one-off and unlike with most selling websites, the sold items will not be replaced by other identical pieces,” adds the curator.

Each year one artist from outside of County Cork is invited to participate and this year it is ceramicist Marcus O’Mahony. “His large, textured and lidded vessels conjure up visions of abundant harvests and cosy winter storerooms,” says Alison.

A superb mix of unique fine art, sculpture, photography, ceramics, silver and gold jewellery, basketry and furniture can be seen and purchased from the site with no extra shipping cost within Ireland. The website also offers shipping within Europe for a fixed price.

Shipping to other locations is possible by arrangement, subject to pandemic-related restrictions.

Without the constraints of a physical gallery, curator Alison and her team have not only brought the artworks online but through creative use of social media and technology, their audience can also enjoy videos; see interviews with the artists; and browse the gallery and shop. Here’s some advice though: As most of the items for sale are unique, don’t leave it too late to write that shopping list.