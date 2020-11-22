How can I use Cork roundabout plant design in my own garden?

Question

Regarding your column on the pollinator-friendly planting on the Well Road roundabout, well done to Cork City Council on its initiative.

Could I “borrow” the scheme on a small scale? Would I treat these perennials in the normal way and cut them back completely over the winter?

Answer

Yes, you could, of course, replicate the planting scheme or parts of it from this roundabout or indeed any public planting.

There is no rule to say that plants used in public spaces cannot be used in private gardens.

Using similar plants and associations will have the benefits of providing perennial colour along with sustaining bees and biodiversity levels.

You can cut them back as soon as they die back in the winter or alternatively you could leave them as-is for the winter months when their seeds may provide food for birds and other wildlife and then, cut them back as we approach spring next year.