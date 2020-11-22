How can I use Cork roundabout plant design in my own garden?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
How can I use Cork roundabout plant design in my own garden?

The herbaceous border on roundabout at the Well Road, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 12:59

Question

Regarding your column on the pollinator-friendly planting on the Well Road roundabout, well done to Cork City Council on its initiative. 

Could I “borrow” the scheme on a small scale? Would I treat these perennials in the normal way and cut them back completely over the winter?

Answer

Yes, you could, of course, replicate the planting scheme or parts of it from this roundabout or indeed any public planting. 

There is no rule to say that plants used in public spaces cannot be used in private gardens. 

Using similar plants and associations will have the benefits of providing perennial colour along with sustaining bees and biodiversity levels. 

You can cut them back as soon as they die back in the winter or alternatively you could leave them as-is for the winter months when their seeds may provide food for birds and other wildlife and then, cut them back as we approach spring next year.

More in this section

Irish art market marched on in 2020 despite postponements Irish art market marched on in 2020 despite postponements
Zooming through lockdown and breaking records along the way  Zooming through lockdown and breaking records along the way 
‘Setting the table seems to make all meals taste better’ ‘Setting the table seems to make all meals taste better’
gardeningpeter dowdallproperty
 Antiques: Buyers and sellers' successful online moves 

 Antiques: Buyers and sellers' successful online moves 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices