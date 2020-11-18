Get your home interiors in the groove with late-century styling

Stepping away from crisp, correct mid-century modern, '70s and'80s styling is sexier, softer, and oozes the confidence of Pan's People out there on the floor in a joyous hustle of sequins and false lashes.
The immersive, LA-style sofa-pit of sexy, squishy modular in velvet, tweeds and corduroys, was born in the 1970s.
We’re not throwing wide-brimmed straw hats across our beds, people. For vintage lovers, Marcel Breuer’s Cesca Chair (c.1928) can pull up to just about any table (even a period piece) and with its woven grass back and seat over a cantilevered metal tube frame is a great choice. €249 a piece. Sklum does a close inspired bouncy perch for €111, sklum.com.
Look for woven lighting, occasional seating and decorator’s pieces signalling that nod to home spun and studio art. Bamboo? Popular again for magazines racks, small shelving and (sealed) as an organic note for the bathroom. Try Ikea, still flavoured for the late century Scandi style that gave it life.
Artwork and black and white photography were written large in the late 1900s. Polarised and poster styles taken from advertising imagery, Warhol’s Studio 54, checker-boards, geometric, drug-fuelled abstracts and over the top colour-ways, undulated over walls and mantles.
In terms of kitsch, shop-bought macramé is on the edge. Tie it up at hanging pieces for plants or buy some Irish crafted brilliance displaying what this ancient art is all about, graagussonascreations.ie. Pick up a white Middagssol plant hanger online from Ikea, €3, ikea.ie.
Victorian florals, paisley, patchwork and the entire biscuit-tin English “country” look were idealised in the 1980s in particular. We’ve never really escaped the flowery bower.
Much maligned by hardwood snobs, raw, waxed pine set on white walls was huge in the 1970s and 80s, and is still a beautiful timber for anyone in touch with their kitchenalia collections.
Lighting from the 1970s and 1980s can either be wildly over the top — or as plain as an oversized paper wasp-nest.
The hide rug along with sheepskin and buttery stitched leather seating is an interiors designer favourite that rings our cowbell on multiple levels.