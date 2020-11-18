Get your home interiors in the groove with late-century styling

Stepping away from crisp, correct mid-century modern, '70s and'80s styling is sexier, softer, and oozes the confidence of Pan's People out there on the floor in a joyous hustle of sequins and false lashes.

Compare an iconic 1970s Upper East Side NY penthouse to a 2020 room-set. There’s more familiarity than wincing.

Art on a satirical 1980s informed trip - The Pink Pencil, €203, mineheart.com

Are we now less afraid to return to the velvet underground in bite-sized servings cooled off by a spacious, neutral setting?

Fashion-forward designers (lighting icon Tom Dixon, Jonathan Adler, glittering 80s Memphis style, Orla Kiely and Kelly Hoppen) are all over these later decades in their current collections.

Fashions date, so take it easy on the teddy bear-brown walls and rainbow decals. Like any period marriage, it’s about lifting elements — not stirring up a funky diorama that will annoy in a year.

The naughty, wild child of the 1970s made no apologies and the aesthetic of teasing pop art abandon, distancing itself from post-war minimalism.

Even the 1980s had its key moments. Like the 1870s, it was an age of conspicuous consumption: Alexis Carrington’s shoulder boulders, Delorean gull-wings and indoor swings.

Neon track lighting, fruity coloured bathrooms, hanks of shag carpet, hysteric pattern collisions are not coming back. Still, dial back the volume on those dazzling disco tracks and there’s a lot to enjoy in late-century flash.

The modular couch is a vintage orange velvet Togo by Michel Ducaroy, with lighting by Skinflint pressed glass European glass from the 1970s (London).

LOUNGE LIZARDS

The immersive, LA-style sofa-pit of sexy, squishy modular in velvet, tweeds and corduroys, was born in the 1970s.

Togo sofas and chairs designed by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset with wide platform bases, epitomise the decadent, slightly deco sensation recorded by top interiors mags.

Mah Jong sectionals from Hans Hopfer for Roche Bobois c.1971 were lusted after for their cool confidence and couture fabric collaborations including LaCroix (still available). Lose the arms and legs, or stick to metal prong legs and add Milan lines.

Ikea has great choices in touchable fabrics: The architecturally informed Delatik, from €640 for a two-seater (great for small spaces) and the long, boxy Kivik, Corner sofa, €1,395, for a 5-seat, with chaise longue. Burnt orange and stylised, Harvey’s Zola, described as “multi-sensory” is G-Plan 1980s incarnate. Mary Quant daisy and neon wave or chevron print cushions — speak the era. Mother’s fringed bolsters, adrift from loud wallpapers and beauty-board — touch me, baby. Try using freestanding high storage shelving to enclose your signature sectional where you can’t sink the floor (you can’t sink the floor).

Rattan and weaves without the kitsch. Sinnerlig, bamboo pendant lampshade, €50, Ikea Or rattan cabinet, €210, beaumonde.co.uk

MODERN WEAVES

We’re not throwing wide-brimmed straw hats across our beds, people. For vintage lovers, Marcel Breuer’s Cesca Chair (c.1928) can pull up to just about any table (even a period piece) and with its woven grass back and seat over a cantilevered metal tube frame is a great choice. €249 a piece. Sklum does a close inspired bouncy perch for €111, sklum.com.

Look for woven lighting, occasional seating and decorator’s pieces signalling that nod to home spun and studio art. Bamboo? Popular again for magazines racks, small shelving and (sealed) as an organic note for the bathroom. Try Ikea, still flavoured for the late century Scandi style that gave it life.

PSYCHEDELIC PHOTOS

Artwork and black and white photography were written large in the late 1900s. Polarised and poster styles taken from advertising imagery, Warhol’s Studio 54, checker-boards, geometric, drug-fuelled abstracts and over the top colour-ways, undulated over walls and mantles.

The home gallery provided by good reproduction prints from record covers to Roy Lichtenstein, and classic paintings, shook down the early 20th era of stiff family photos.

Be bold. Find one enormous artwork or print you adore and bring it centre stage,— mash up genres. My current favourite is the quirky take on museum artwork Resting Bitch Face, a vandalised Elizabethan by Prince & Rebel on Etsy, €38. Try Mineheart at Lime & Lace.

Irish artwork is just a click away including the collections of art4you.ie, artclickireland.com and mehimandyou.com

KNOTS LANDING

In terms of kitsch, shop-bought macramé is on the edge. Tie it up at hanging pieces for plants or buy some Irish crafted brilliance displaying what this ancient art is all about, graagussonascreations.ie. Pick up a white Middagssol plant hanger online from Ikea, €3, ikea.ie.

An oriental rug is a lifetime-buy for a would-be boho, perfect for setting out that leather butterfly chair, delivering the Abbey Road vibe (rugs were used to mould sound in recording studios).

Look out for relatively new tribals including great value kilims that can be used on the floor, the wall, as bed-heads or thrown over a low distressed couch back. If you’re really serious go straight to Peter Linden peterlinden.com

Taken from 1970s flowery maxi skirts. Wildflower printed bedspread, €153, The French Bedroom Co.

TWEE VICTORY

Victorian florals, paisley, patchwork and the entire biscuit-tin English “country” look were idealised in the 1980s in particular. We’ve never really escaped the flowery bower.

For some late century — look for smaller, tangled chintz, and throw it against fresh, blocks of neutral colours from the 2020/2021 look-book or rain greys, bruised blacks, lead blues and sage.

Don’t overload those clashing patterns without professional advice or a great eye and no window pelmets please.

There are plenty of archived choices in chinoiserie, animalia and tropics including Boheme Blossoms from Graham & Brown for authentic muddier florals, €90 per roll, grahambrown.com/ie

LONESOME PINE

Much maligned by hardwood snobs, raw, waxed pine set on white walls was huge in the 1970s and 80s, and is still a beautiful timber for anyone in touch with their kitchenalia collections.

Try it out on small shelving and storage set with earthenware, copper and bold artwork — honest, cheap, easy to paint up in chalk paints and to even stencil (yes, I said that out loud).

Annie Sloan has a brand new stencil collection full of nostalgic planting, from €6, anniesloane.com. If this pastoral choice makes you heave — I have one word: Lucite.

Try this glassy, classy-vintage gentry. See:my guide here

LIGHTING LOVELIES

Lighting from the 1970s and 1980s can either be wildly over the top — or as plain as an oversized paper wasp-nest.

Vintage, pressed treacle thick, heavy glass in panels, bowls and drops on metal frames are drawing a lot of attention — Orrefors of Sweden did a large range of coloured glass pieces.

Look for knobbly and ribbed ceiling pendants and even chandeliers pitched away second hand.

Trim phone, €54, yellowoctopus.com.au

Iridescent globes recalling bubbles are a favourite with Tom Dixon (his metallic washed Melts are expensive but heavily replicated on the high street).

Habitat — originally founded by the recently deceased and brilliant Terence Conran — has a new collection for Argos — a trove of illuminated designs in glass, wood and metal — and these includethe really witty Ribbon table lamp, €54.11, argos.ie

HIDE AND SLEEK

The hide rug along with sheepskin and buttery stitched leather seating is an interiors designer favourite that rings our cowbell on multiple levels.

If you have hardwood floors try a real or faux skin to break up those sleek metres.

Set on lime white painted planks — retro chills. If you love the Memphis flavours made popular by Ettore Sottsass (I’m going to say Jonathan Adler again here), the curved line of that rug set amid classy, flashy Italian informed furnishings will make you purr.

Gypsy Rug in vegan-friendly faux leather by by Young & Battaglia, €759, mineheart.com

These kinds of naturally informed pieces can sit up against bold colour blocking, geometric and globular late century lighting forms easily — it’s the unafraid 80s reborn.

For something different try a printed hide on the floor, a zebra print, a wildflower meadow, a shadowy Renaissance face by Young & Battaglia start at €660, mineheart.com. Abstract, heirloom, Irish-made wool rugs?

It’s Ceadogan of course, ceadogan.ie