Cool kitchens, fab Frida, and our top picks for precious pooches

Anyone else loving DIY SOS on RTÉ? Spotted this stunning Silestone Lyra in the Tipperary makeover.

Cosentino Ireland donated the white and grey veined stone in the kitchen area, above.

Dekton Opera was used for the countertops, island, table and splashback but the standout feature was the island with waterfall drop-down detail to the seating section.

The room was designed by Cavanagh Bros Kitchens and manufactured and fitted by William Coffey. Well done to everyone involved. www.cosentino.com/en-ie/.

Excited to see the FieldDay Winter Collection has landed. These are among my favourite candles, (the Sea one is just divine) and creator Alix Mulholland has been walking the sustainable walk from the very beginning of her brand.

Everything from the locally sourced products to the scents inspired by the Irish countryside.

The new home fragrance collection is the same — 100% vegan and cruelty-free, hand-poured candles and diffusers (made with eco-friendly renewable ingredients). The packaging is 100% sustainable and printed using vegetable inks.

Try out the Winter and Fir scents, you won’t be disappointed, prices start at €19.95, available in the Kilkenny Shop, Meadows and Byrne, the Arnotts Christmas Store or online at www.fielddayireland.ie

Don’t forget the furries! Now that we are the proud and frazzled owners of a rescue pup, I’m hyper-aware of all the pet paraphernalia out there.

A colleague turned me on to Country Pet, a family-run, Irish-based pet accessories brand specialising in a classic country style and functional dog accessories and apparel. We’re talking high-quality hardware components, designer textiles and crucially, functionality and durability.

This waterproof bed is €49.99, see more at www.countrypet.ie/

Bring that little bit of Mexico into the room with this hand-painted Frida Kahlo ceramic vase — I’m weak for her earrings. But take note!

The vase is intended for use with artificial flowers only. Frida is 33.5cm tall and costs €110.00. www.orianab.com

It’s nearly Crispmas time, everyone! Don’t mind your selection box, Keogh’s have just launched their “Bucket O’ Crisps”.

The special edition tin is a farm-style bucket that comes with a personal gifting message on the lid.

Each bucket contains 18 25g packets in three flavours including seasonal favourite, Turkey & Secret Stuffing, Cheese & Red Onion and Atlantic Sea Salt. It would be great for Crisp Kringle too, eh?

Available online from at Keoghs.ie, €18.99 plus shipping.

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is the insanely pretty Daisy Eau So Fresh.

Think fun and floral and feminine, this eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs features top notes of pear, raspberry and grapefruit, heart notes of apple blossom, lychee, violet, rose and jasmine and base notes of plum, Virginia cedar and musk.

It’s delicious, €81, available from Brown Thomas stores nationwide, Arnotts and selected pharmacies nationwide.

Check out this Ninja food multi pressure cooker and air fryer. it looks very impressive, I’m sure it would make a mean and lean pile of chips. It’s €239 from Currys PC World nationwide. www.currys.ie