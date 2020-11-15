Guide to buying home interior gifts from Irish companies 

It's the year when cooking and DIY became less a chore and more of a hobby, with some of us locating our inner interior designer.

But like anything we love to indulge in, we become discerning about the purchases we make around it, even a bit fussy about what we receive, knowing what works best so the item isn’t consigned to the charity shop in January.

Irish home fragrance maker La Bougie's winter gift set contains a Cider & Tonka Bean candle and matching limited edition linen spray, with fragrances of apple, cinnamon and vanilla (€50 at labougie.com).

This year gifts for the home are likely to be more welcome than ever, but faced with the dilemma of what to choose for someone else, well, you could just ask them what they’d like.

But if the element of surprise is your thing, then a couple of home interior retailers who deal with the indecisive and the lesser-spotted shopping phobic on a daily basis have top tips to make shopping efficient and stress-free when we might not want to hang about browsing the shelves.

Siobhan Lam, creative director and buyer for home boutique April & The Bear, emphasises the lasting value in home interiors gifting. “You get to enjoy it all day every day,” she says, “especially in the current environment, and you get to share it with others so it becomes more experiential than anything else.”

If the shopping focus is what Siobhan calls a “self-gift”, she sees Christmas as a great time for buying a big-ticket item you’ve always wanted to splurge on.

“My husband and I have been yearning for a new sofa for an age and this Christmas we're buying a new one,” she says. “It's a great opportunity to invest in something special that you know you'll love and use every day.”

But how many of us have been on the receiving end of a gift for our home which was totally out of sync with our taste and felt guilty disposing of it, knowing that care and someone’s hard-earned cash went into it? Or worse, you bought a gift for a friend but never saw it used or displayed in their home

To help get it right, Clare Grehan, co-owner of the Irish Design Shop, says to think first of all about the personal style of the recipient.

“Little things like a favourite colour,” she suggests, “Are they tea or coffee drinkers? Do they enjoy cooking? Think about the little things which will lead you in the right direction. Choose something they will treasure and use every day rather than occasionally.

For a foodie friend the Avoca Cheese Lovers hamper includes a bottle or red wine, Ziobaffa Organic Toscana Red (75cl), a cheese board with four cheese knives and preserves to accompany your own cheese selection (€75 at www.avoca.ie).

“If the recipient likes cooking, a chopping board, a set of napkins, ceramic serving dish and an Irish cookbook would delight any foodie. If they are currently working from home, a natural, soy wax candle, a brightly coloured half-size throw, and a pair of our house socks, perfect for keeping warm while working away.

“Usefulness is key when home gifting, be it a new favourite coffee mug, a piece of wall art to lift your mood, or a wool throw to curl up in,” she says.

“Or if they are lucky enough to have a garden, an Irish willow bird feeder, a book on Irish birds, and a handmade ceramic plant pot. Home has never been more important. It is a space where we are all spending more time and taking joy in making it comfy, cosy and personal to us.”

Investing in quality handmade homewares that support a local shop and local makers is also something Clare advocates.

Handcrafted in Ireland, the Cloche lamp on a wood-turned base by Brian Goulding provides light for reading and has a striking decorative quality (€80 at Cork Craft & Design, Douglas).

“Your gift will have an immediate value and unique quality, and you’ll feel good for supporting a small business,” she says. “Handmade does not necessarily mean expensive. There are numerous craft studios around the country producing affordable homewares, from ceramics to textiles to woodwork.

An Irish wool throw, for example, will last a lifetime, whereas a cheap polyester throw might see a couple of winters. We are increasingly valuing the story behind our purchases; who made it and where. If you treasure something, you will look after it, love and keep it in your home.”

For the times that are in it, Clare adds, “It's all about comfort and self-care this Christmas. “We are sending gifts all over the world at present to loved ones who possibly won't make it back to Ireland for Christmas, the majority include gifts for the home. Cherished homewares make life that little bit brighter and who doesn't need that at the moment?”