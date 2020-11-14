Sparkling sale offers everything from diamonds to candlesticks 

Jewellery, antique furniture, coins, books, collectibles and silver including a pair of art deco-style silver candelabra from the Painted Hall at Greenwich in London come up Hegarty's sale in Bandon tomorrow.

The London 1938 five-light candelabra rest on stepped bases with the crowned monogram of King George VI and are estimated at €18,000-€20,000.

A pair of George VI candelabras from Greenwich at Hegarty's sale in Bandon tomorrow.

Managed by the Greenwich Foundation since the navy left in 1998 the baroque Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College has been restored and is open to the public.

The sale kicks off with an early 18th-century silver porringer, London, 1727 by Thomas Tearle, (€1,200-€1,400).

There is a pair of Irish silver sauce boats by Ambrose Boxwell, Dublin 1774 (€2,600-€3,000), an early 20th-century Danish silver bowl (€1,300-€1,500) and a Dublin 1827 wine funnel by E Crofton (€1,400-€1,600).

Jewellery includes a marquise-shaped diamond cocktail ring (€5,500-€6,500), an art deco diamond cluster ring (€3,700-€4,000), a pair of emerald and diamond earrings (€5,000-€7,000) and a tennis bracelet (€6,000-€7,000).

A pair of George III sofa tables (€5,000-€6,000), an 18th-century giltwood mirror (€2,800-€3,000), a 17th-century Italian table cabinet (€2,900-€3,100), a mid-18th-century Irish silver table €1,600-€2,000), an aesthetic movement card table (€650-€850) and a pair of aviator armchairs (€2,500-€2,600) feature among a big selection of furniture and there is no shortage of collectible items.

The live and online auction across four bidding platforms gets underway at 2pm.