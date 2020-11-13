Snap up Hannibal Lecter mask at Michael Flatley auction

An illuminated Hannibal Lecter mask from the film Hannibal is definitely one of the more unusual collectible lots to appear at auction in Ireland this year.

It comes up at Sheppard's live and online sale of residual lots from Castlehyde House, Fermoy — home to former Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley — in Durrow on November 26-27.

An interior view of Castehyde.

The Hannibal Lecter mask and movie poster.

Signed by actors Anthony Hopkins and Julianne Moore, it is, at €80,000-€100,000, the most expensively estimated item in the sale.

Michael Flatley by the River Blackwater at his home at Castlehyde, Co Cork, in 2018. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Michael Flatley, who bought Castlehyde in 2001 and invested heavily in the property, is planning another major refurbishment.

He put Castlehyde on the market in 2015, then decided to keep it.

One of a pair of large figures of a nymph holding a torch.

The 700 lots in this auction, mostly collected over the past 20 years, are now surplus to requirement.

There are period pieces like a pair of 19th-century French marble console tables (€8,000-€12,000), a pair of large gilt-bronze figures of nymphs each holding a torch (€5,000-€8,000), a Victorian console table and mirror (€5,000-€8,000) and a pair of Edwardian satinwood wing armchairs (€1,400-€1,800).

The medieval-style suits of armour at estimates from €500-€800, and the Graeco-Roman busts from the dining room (€500-€1,200 each), are reproduction.

Among other decorative lots are a 19th-century ebony and parcel-gilt console and mirror (€5,000-€8,000), a hide upholstered Chesterfield settee (€1,000-€1,500), a pair of Regency-style parcel-gilt library chairs (€1,500-€2,500), a 19th-century kingwood commode (€1,500-€2,000) and a 19th-century championship size snooker table (€3,000-€5,000).

Michael Flatley took up art as an outlet for his creative force in retirement.

One of his works, an acrylic on vinyl entitled The Finishing Line is, at €40,000-€60,000, the second most expensively estimated lot of the auction.

A painting of The Battle of Kosovo in 1389 after Adam Stevanovic has an estimate of €3,000-€5,000.

The Finishing Line by Michael Flatley

Another item of entertainment history is the bag with an Aston Martin logo in which Mr Flatley would carry his dancing shoes to rehearsals for the first performance of Riverdance in 1994. This is estimated at €300-€500.

The sale will be held over three sessions at 10am and 2pm on November 26 and at 10am on November 27.