Dan MacCarthy: Island hopping in Mayo

On the road west from Westport, Co Mayo, many of Clew Bay’s myriad islands can be seen.

Hulking, brooding, slumbering — whatever description is applied to them, they do most resemble a pod of animals in repose. Their similarity is striking: Most are as smooth as a billiard ball and all in this part of the bay are unpopulated, though this was once far from the case. Most had at least one or two families resident in the 19th century.

Though the 25 or so islands that lie between Westport and Mulranny may appear like they came off a conveyor belt, each has a distinctive tale.

The 26-acre Inishbobunnan is a rival to Inisvickillane in Co Kerry for having the most spellings of its name. There are at least 33 versions of that Blasket Island. This northern Clew Bay Island has at least 17, including: Inishbocaron; Inishbobirin; Enishboberin; Enesboluran Island; Inishbobinane; Inishbobunnaun, and Evesbolurane Island. That so many names are recorded can be attested to record-keeping, mainly where older documents have become illegible, or through Gaelicisation or Anglicisation.

The treasure trove of information on placenames in logainm.ie provides exceptional insight into their origins.

The island is named for the heron-like bittern (bonnán) which was once much

easier to spot in Ireland than today, where it is virtually extinct. The bird’s numbers fell into a serious decline when its natural marsh habitats were drained due to the

expansion of agriculture. The late Dick Warner on this page mentioned a possible sighting in Leitrim in 2015. Sightings of the smaller yellow bittern are extremely rare in this neck of the woods.

Inishbobunnan was one of 21 islands owned by a Henry J Smith Jr in the 19th century. Smith’s portfolio made him one

of the biggest landowners in the Burrishoole parish area and the residents of

Inishbobunnan paid their rent to him.

As well as Inishbobunnan, the Irish word for bittern is embedded in other placenames such as Curraghbonaun, Co Sligo.

This island and its neighbours such as Inishkeel, Inishgowla, and Inishlim are walkable on a low tide as this part of Clew Bay is filled with a wraparound mudbank. Once the tide has ebbed, it is possible to pick your way through the mudbanks and seaweed piles to land safely — just beware the returning tide. These routes were probably the historic ones used by islanders.

Further out, the waters are much deeper and exposed to the full power of the Atlantic. The leeward side of Inishbobunnan

afforded most cover from the elements. Here are the ruins of an old farmhouse

surrounded by trees and augmented with a pleasant avenue which winds its way along the shore, which on this side is protected by a considerable quay wall.

The bittern inspired a famous poem by 18th-century poet Cathal Buí Mac Giolla Ghunna, ‘The Yellow Bittern’, which has been translated by several eminent poets including James Stephens, Thomas Kinsella, and Seamus Heaney. Here is part of the version by one of the executed leaders of the 1916 Rising, Thomas MacDonagh.

In a wintering island by Constantine’s halls

A bittern calls from a wineless place,

And tells me that hither he cannot come

Till the summer is here and the sunny days.

When he crosses the stream there and wings o’er the sea

Then a fear comes to me he may fail in his flight –

Well, the milk and the ale are drunk every drop,

And a dram won’t stop our thirst this night.



The narrator laments the lack of drinking water for the bittern and in a melancholic outpouring entreats the reader to have sympathy with him too for not being able to get a drink.

Whether the ‘yellow’ is a reference to that particular species of bittern or if it is an allusion to the narrator’s state after imbibing too much of the strong stuff is a moot point.