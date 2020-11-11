Dreaming of a green Christmas? Here's how to make it come true

NOW'S a good time to talk about the history and the real price of modern Christmas decorating.

This year, several large retailers in the UK, some marketing their goods in Ireland, have given up on the use of glitter on one-use products such as cards, wrapping paper and foodstuffs, and their packaging. If you cannot eat the glitter, it does not go on the product in Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, and John Lewis (devoted to a completely plastic-free decorating for 2020 in their home branded goods) — and the list is growing.

This new directive is due to increasing evidence that micro-plastics of 5mm and smaller (front and centre in the making of so much of our Christmas flash) are finding their way into the bodies of fish and mammals and adding to the choking burden on even the vital plankton in our oceans.

Escaping landfill, with UV light and a mincing by the pounding of waves, plastics can break down into indigestible litter. Glitter has not been specifically identified as a major culprit — still, real principle, is forcing it off the market. Whatever it takes if you ask me. Well, bah-humbug Kya.

Listen, this is not the first time that festive flash has failed the test, and it does not stop with the electric pink sprinkles lighting up that poinsettia either. You don’t have to be hemp-wearing “woke” to wake up this year and do better.

Handmade Christmas never looked so good. Paint finishes from Annie Sloan

Tinsel comes from the diaphanous Old French word “estincele”, which means sparkle. It is believed to have been introduced in Nuremberg in 1610 (those Germans really know how to live it up at Christmas) as strands of precious metal which were draped over statuary rather than the tree. Silver and copper were favoured and added a lustrous starlight to the nativity scene, soon finding its way onto the tree where it reflected the real candlelight used before electric light-bulbs made a leery show.

Shredded silver foil was obviously extremely expensive and blackened over time from the candle smoke, but it had a weight and pleasing drape. Aluminised garlands proved to be extremely flammable on a nice crispy fir tree, and in the early 1900s, lead tinsel was introduced — yes, lead tinsel.

You see the problem.

Due to pressure from the FDA in the United States and other health standard authorities in Europe, lead decorations which could be chewed up and poison your children were phased out in favour of polyvinyl-chloride plastics by the mid-1970s.

So, here we are, up to our Christmas puddings in yards of the plastic bushy stuff and fluttering lametta set on threads, (another late November favourite), together with the spinning lawn Santa figure and grazing PVC reindeer.

We can have a stunning display without all this petrochemical rubbish the Grinch would turn his nose up at. The first thing to say is: Don’t throw out any of what you already have. The raw materials, manufacture and transport that lovely thing took — should be valued.

One of the best ways to celebrate the season and to make a change back towards honest, traditional, sustainable decorations, is to use what’s there from your Christmas past, and that includes a synthetic tree and artificial materials. Plastic is tough and durable — it should last for years, but zero waste found materials that can be composted? A real win.

Cherish it, enjoy it, and put those baubles, ornaments and garlands away with care in January. Harvest the lametta strands and tie them up in hanks, ready to go next November. If the door wreath is looking shook — perk it up with springs of garden cuttings, an LED battery strand and a couple of candy canes. Just try to not add to the planet bruising collection with spontaneous, new buys. Find things that will not shed and fall to bits — that will last for a decade rather than a few weeks.

Just be mindful about the process rather than adding a bling, environmentally contaminating shrub to the shopping trolley.

The best Christmas tree is a live Christmas tree planted out each year. Carbon Trust figures indicate that a real tree recycled properly will result in 3.5kg of carbon dioxide emissions. An artificial tree in contrast, can create 40kg carbon dioxide during its whole-life cycle. When a real tree goes for recycling, it should have no tinsel on it whatsoever. Pick it off carefully.

Collectable decorations are not a new idea, and building a box of memories with quality decorations, or gifting an environmentally friendly tree bauble as a gift — can I say — a charming (inexpensive) cheat? The idea of an ornament for each year can build a store of memories to draw on as you take out the set each November/December.

Many iconic Irish firms including Belleek, Waterford Crystal, and Newbridge Silverware have stunning collections on offer including Parian harps and cut-glass snow-flakes. Blarney Woollen Mills have a good choice that could equally go overseas to the family and friends we are missing in these challenging times, blarney.ie. There is also a lively business on eBay in retro and vintage ornaments from the 1960s forward — just watch out for fragile glass pieces with little ones.

Traditionally, it was the light of candles not the decorations that were central in decorating a Christmas tree.

Often, the amount of “stuff” on the tree actually blind out the tiny stars of LEDs we’ve moved towards — five times cheaper to run, m’dears. Where you are using old filament bulbs, having checked them for kinks or balded wires — just replace them when you’re ready with better LED choices that will give tens of thousands of hours of use. Put the lights up first, and build on their positions carefully rather than hurling kilos of kitsch at every branch.

What happened to crafting? Home-made pieces can be the main event, not just bit-part players — felting is an easy pastime with just a bit of rude sewing and a cutting out. Before tearing into all that wrapping paper, check out the ancient craft of furoshiki — wrapping presents in fabric that becomes part of the gift.

There are projects in paper, cardboard, recycled decorations cards, and edible pieces for every age of child and adult on Pinterest and Instagram — great for drawing the family together for an afternoon of fun and forgetfulness.