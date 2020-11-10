Is this the way to amaryllis? Here's a plant to cheer you up 

We’re well and truly in the run-up to the festive season now and I can’t picture a Christmas without at least one amaryllis growing in a pot in the home.

Ever since I was a small child I have grown these beauties.

I remember being in awe of these giant bulbs as they grew, nearly in front of my eyes, to produce these regal stems of magnificent trumpet-like flowers during December and into January.

Start them off now, in pots of compost.

Be careful not to cover the entire bulb. The compost should only come about two-thirds of the bulb.

Keep them somewhere warm but not necessarily bright, to trigger the new growth and in about eight weeks' time you will be enjoying beautiful amaryllis blooms in the house.