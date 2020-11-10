Even the wildest animals can be seduced by civilisation

Over the last few centuries, rural dwellers have been moving to cities hoping for a better life. Many other creatures are doing the same.

Even the wildest seabirds are seduced by civilisation. During the 19th century, for example, fulmars discovered a new source of food — offal dumped into the sea from whaling ships and trawlers. These tube-nosed relatives of the albatross first nested here in 1911. Now, thousands of them breed along our coast.

Gulls, thriving on discarded fish guts, went even further. Moving to farmland, they followed the plough, scooping up creepy-crawlies. Then, town dumps became gull feeding haunts, until botulism put a stop to their gallop. Now, roof-nesting is the gull in thing. Seagulls, the great marine scavengers, are no longer exclusively maritime.

Nor are birds the only creatures to embrace civilisation. After centuries of persecution, foxes ‘took the soup’ and sold out to their tormentors. Now, they thrive in suburbia; more foxes may live in cities than in the local countryside. Hedgehogs would prosper in suburbia if only they could avoid being squashed under the wheels of vehicles. Rats and house mice, the mafiosi of the wildlife underworld, squat in buildings. They prosper largely unseen. Their country cousin, the wood mouse, is more discreet. It ventures indoors only occasionally.

Do mammals which move to the city fare better than those remaining at home?

Christopher Hansen, and colleagues at the University of Montana, installed camera traps in 58 ‘residential yards’ in Raleigh, North Carolina, to log the visits and behaviour of wild mammals. Some gardens had brush piles, chicken coops, or vegetable plots. Others had water features and bird feeders. Nearby urban and rural forests were monitored for comparison.

Ten wild mammal species were detected by the cameras in the gardens, 13 were recorded in suburban forests, and nine in rural ones.

“Apart from a few exceptions,” Hansen found, “there was higher species richness/diversity and higher relative abundance of mammals in yards compared to rural areas.”

Wild suburbanites, apparently, never had it so good.

Grey squirrels, a species introduced to Ireland, was the most common mammal at feeders. Only they, and racoons, bothered to visit water features. However, the researchers think that “there would be stronger associations between water sources and mammal abundance in more arid environments”. Brush piles in gardens provide refuges for small mammals, “but may not be as important as they are in more natural areas”. Fences seemed to deter predators, offering shelter to vulnerable visitors. Security is important to mammals but the dominant attraction of gardens is food availability.

The species recorded in these American backyards differ from those found in Ireland but it’s likely that, were such an experiment carried out here, a broadly similar picture would emerge.

“While urbanisation is clearly contributing to biodiversity loss, certain wildlife assemblages can paradoxically be diverse and abundant in moderately developed areas,” the researchers conclude. Suburbia has been a godsend for many songbird species. This research suggests that it also benefits many types of mammal. It also helps explain what zoologists call the urban wildlife paradox.