Hannibal Lecter's mask among lots at Michael Flatley auction

Michael Flatley's pre-refurb clearout of Castlehyde near Fermoy offers something for collectors across the board — even those who might be into a spot of cannibalism.

Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter.

Pride of place in the sale, to be held online at Sheppard's in Durrow on November 26-27, is the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins when he played Hannibal Lecter, the fictional forensic psychiatrist who liked to eat his victims.

Signed by Hopkins and co-star Julianne Moore, it is estimated at €80,000-€120,000.

It's not the usual stuff of country house sales, but the Lord of the Dance, who has poured millions into the restoration of the Palladian mansion on the banks of the River Blackwater, is in the realm of collectors who are more extraordinary than ordinary.

Michael Flatley performing in the 3 Arena.

He is planning a major overhaul of the interior so these pieces are surplus to requirements.

More than 700 items collected during the past 20 years will come under the hammer.

Michael Flatley's Fermoy home, Castlehyde.

Period pieces include a pair of 19th-century French marble console tables (€8,000-€12,000), a pair of large gilt-bronze figures of nymphs each holding a torch (€5,000-€8,000), a Victorian console table and mirror (€5,000-€8,000) and a pair of Edwardian satinwood wing armchair (€1,400-€1,800).

There are medieval-style suits of armour (€500-€800 each) which are reproduction. So are the Graeco-Roman busts displayed in the dining room (from €500-€1,200).

There is a Louis XVI desk (€4,000-€6,000), a full-size billiard table (€3,000-€5,000), a hide-covered Chesterfield (€1,000-€1,500) and some French Rococo-style sofas.

When he retired from dancing, Michael Flatley took to art. One of his pieces, entitled Finishing Line, is at €40,000-€60,000, the second most expensively estimated item in the auction.

There is a far more modest estimate on an item of history. The leather bag with an Aston Martin logo that he used to carry his dancing shoes for the first Riverdance performance in 1994 is reckoned to make €300-€500.