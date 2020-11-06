'Partner asks me to schedule meeting to talk while working' 

Whether we're logging in from home in Munster or Malmö, some things will be the same.

It’s safe to say many of us really didn’t have a full picture of what our partner’s job entailed until we clocked in alongside them for the full nine-to-five.

Before March 2020, I didn’t fully realise what it would be like to share a sitting room as office space with my other half as we took on the role of colleagues during working hours. But, of course, as it transpired, that’s been a pretty universal experience.

Jenny Lee, Life at Home Communications Leader, Ikea.

And as soon as Ikea’s Jenny Lee gets on the phone to me it’s a subject we pounce on to compare notes.

We’re discussing the finer points of a keynote report released on life in lockdown by her employer this week.

Jenny, who is Life at Home Communications Leader at Ikea, relocated to Sweden from the UK with her husband, a designer, four years ago. Both now work for the same company but in different sections.

They live in an apartment in Malmö, and since the pandemic hit, they have, similar to many couples, found themselves at very close quarters, even sharing a desk.

“My husband, when he is in work-mode is 100% in work-mode,” she breathes.

Tell me about it.

“You can’t even talk to him. He hates when he is interrupted,” she adds.

I know the feeling, I reply.

But her husband’s practical solution is not one I’m too pleased to share — in case it gives certain other people ideas.

And if, like me, you’re the half of the relationship that enjoys an impromptu brainstorm served with a random cuppa, you might want to avert your eyes from this next bit.

“He makes me book a meeting with him when I want to talk to him during working hours,” confides Jenny.

My husband makes me book a meeting with him when I want to talk to him during working hours

Spending both office hours and downtime in the same space has been a steep learning curve for all of us — whether that’s around our job and home roles or our partner’s work persona.

More than 1,000 adults across Ireland participated in Ikea’s new Life at Home Report 2020.

And the first lockdown in Ireland saw a significant shift in priorities amongst those surveyed and there has been an increased need for multi-purpose living.

But 60% said their work/life balance improved during lockdown, while two thirds (66%) of people in Ireland admitted they would consider moving further away from their office in order to get access to outdoor space.

And we Irish bucked the global trend, with more people here adapting our homes to function in the “new normal” compared to citizens in other countries.

As we might have guessed from queues at DIY stores, over two-thirds of people in Ireland have made alterations to their homes as a result of the first lockdown

As we might have guessed from those round-the-block queues at DIY stores and garden centres, over two-thirds (67%) of people in Ireland have made alterations to their residences as a result of the first lockdown, as opposed to 40% worldwide.

Emotions are guiding the changes we want in our homes, Ikea found when it interviewed over 38,000 people in 37 countries.

“When we explore the key shifts shaping the home environment, these are some of the key elements we have seen emerging, much of this is centred on behavioural and attitudinal shifts on how we want to live post-Covid-19,” says Jenny.

“The changes people are making to their homes are not solely centred on the functional but also the emotional. We know home is not just a functional place where we store all our furniture, it is a feeling built out of the care we put in — a place to grow roots, to create memories and build a future.”

Has the pandemic provided us with an opportunity for introspection? Definitely, says Jenny: “It’s given us a chance to reflect, reset and re-evaluate what is most important to us.”

Read More Should I save or splurge when purchasing a home bar trolley?

We’re optimising our homes: New attitudes and behaviours are emerging, around how we will shape our home spaces and spend time, as we work to optimise our life at home.

“As new activities need to fit into the home environment on a more regular basis, like working, exercising or simply finding a moment of privacy in a crowded household, we are optimising our homes for those purposes,” says Jenny.

New habits and rituals are all part of this, according to the report. We’re also integrating nature into the modern home and trying to live more sustainably.

People in Ireland seem to have a greater affinity with their homes too, with 90% stating that home has been their sanctuary during the pandemic, compared to 78% globally. According to the research, home provided more security (50%), more comfort (47%) and more privacy (46%) during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“This year, life as we know it has changed in ways we never could have imagined,” says Jenny.

Having limited space can be a huge obstacle, especially when different activities and multiple people need to share the same area, according to Clotilde Passalacqua, interior design leader at Ikea UK and Ireland.

“One of the main challenges many will continue to face this year is finding a dedicated workspace at home. A movable and flexible workspace will allow you to free up floor space when needed and can be better for you and your productivity,” she adds.

And back to the challenge of living and working within the same four walls. Because no matter how much home improvement we are prepared for or can afford, there are always limits on available space.

Jenny adds: “My husband and I work from home at the same time and when we’re both on calls, we have to decide who is going to be lumped in the kitchen and who can stay in the living room.

“We have different work styles but it’s all about rearranging and acclimatising.”

And, they discovered, as we did, that adapting as a team also has its upsides.

“One of the things we found in the very early stages was we were working non-stop and not taking any breaks. Now we take time to go for a walk,” adds Jenny.

And maybe that’s where having a partner with a complementary work style has its upside: “We now schedule our breaks into our day!” says Jenny.

Ikea is supporting the virtual exhibition by Dublin photographer Ruth Medjber, displaying portraits of 499 people through the windows of their homes. Inside Ireland’s Homes During Lockdown will be exhibited at the Dean Arts Studio, Harcourt Street, Dublin, until December The IKEA Life at Home Report 2020 – The Big Home Reboot, is available at lifeathome.ikea.com/