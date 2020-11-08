Public planting? Cork and Waterford show us how it's done

For the last number of years, I have, I’m sure like many others who travelled the same road, been so impressed by the local authorities in Waterford on seeing their roadside and roundabout plantings.

Not for them the outdated masses of F1 hybrid bedding plants which never really thrive in those situations anyway.

No, they have used pollinator-friendly plantings of sedum, nepeta, salvias and other such beautiful perennial plants at their junctions and public spaces.

Those in Waterford responsible for such planting should take a well-deserved bow for your work has not only looked fantastic but it has also — and I know this must be the thinking behind such a shift in direction — been hugely beneficial to the bees and other pollinating insects on which we all rely.

As an added bonus, it brought a smile to my face and lifted my spirits and those of many others.

Nature, flowers and plants have the power to do that, you see — just by being near plants and flowers we feel better.

Perhaps not whilst travelling at 100km an hour but still, it is lovely to take it all in while driving past.

It’s great to see Cork City Council following suit. I have seen several plantings in Cork this year (since far-distant travelling has been a thing we can only do in our memories for now) which have been quite beautiful aesthetically and also beneficial environmentally.

If you’re not sure what I am talking about, then you must realise that not all plants are equal in what they can do for surrounding insect life.

Many of the plants which are used in bedding schemes are so intensively hybridised as to be useless as they contain no pollen for the bees to feed on.

In particular, the roundabout on the Well Road between Douglas and Blackrock has been a delight this year.

This public-space planting just goes to show what can be achieved if the right-minded people make a few small changes in approach.

Instead of seeing several hundred primulas that were planted in springtime — to be replaced with summer bedding — this year passers-by have been treated to the most wonderful horticultural display every time they drive or walk in this area.

Heleniums have been planted in blocks next to coreopsis, achillea and the geranium ‘Rozanne’. To create some height at the centre of the roundabout, stipa “ponytails” was used along with Salvia caradonna and crocosmias.

The overall effect has been one of, colourful nonchalance. When you stop to look further at it, you can see that it has taken quite a lot of thought and planning to create such an “it just happened” look.

The airy textures of the stipa and salvia in particular create a wonderful, “country cottage” feeling to this planting and whilst the colours may have gone past their bright, summer best, the roundabout has now taken on the muted tones of autumn and the textures remain.

A myriad insect and wildlife have gorged on this planting during the year and now small birds and other insect life will benefit from this fantastic example of local authority planting.

Wouldn’t it be just wonderful if this was replicated at every junction and if all roadside planting in Cork and beyond was done in the same theme?

This has been one of the aims of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan for the last number of years and whilst many local authorities may have been slow to get on board, hopefully now, we will see more roundabouts like this and further enhance biodiversity in our towns and cities.

It’s essential that we do this. It is not just something pretty to look at. It’s crucial now that public planting plays the role that it must do, and that proper “greening” of our public areas is no longer filed away under the “wouldn’t it be nice” hashtag and moved to the “essential” folder.

I wait to see what happens with this particular roundabout next spring. Will it be left as is or will the plants be changed?

If seasonal changes are needed then I sincerely hope that it doesn’t mean a return to the garish hybrids which may as well be artificial to the bees and instead plants such as Irish heathers are used for winter colour and perhaps crocus and muscari for early spring colour as these, will not only provide beauty and colour but they are loved by our pollinators.

Time will tell, but in the meantime, to all those in Cork City Council responsible for this change in direction, a big, heartfelt “thank you”.