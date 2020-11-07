Antiques and fine art: Your guide to upcoming events

SALES UPDATE

In Cork Woodward's will hold an online-only sale at 10am today. Among the featured lots is a Killarney wood work table. There are house contents from property sales in Carrigaline, Douglas and Mallow.

There will be an online auction at Hegarty's in Bandon on Sunday week. Among more than 300 lots is a pair of art deco silver candelabras from the Painted Hall at Greenwich. There is art, antique furniture, silver, coins, books and a good selection of jewellery.

ART AUCTION

An online art auction of 100 lots with estimates from €50-€1,000 runs at de Veres in Dublin until next Tuesday. Among the artists featured are Maurice Wilks, Stella Steyn, Peter Curling, Cecil Maguire, Mainie Jellett, George Campbell, Marie Carroll, Samuel Spode, Robert Ballagh, Piet Sluis, Desmond Carrick and Edward Delaney.

TV PROPS

Props from the TV series The Vikings, which was filmed in Ireland and ran for six seasons, come up at an online sale by Sean Eacrett in Ballybrittas, Co. Laois today. There are 279 lots on offer from the series along with items from various other TV series. The catalogue is online at Easy Live Auctions.

COLLECTIBLES

A number of items from the collection of Michael Smurfit are at Sotheby's Style: Private Collections sale online until November 13. Included is an 18th-century giltwood mirror, probably Irish, with an estimate of £10,000-£15,000.