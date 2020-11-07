Antiques: Check out this virtual Christmas gift fair 

THE world of the virtual antique fair is gathering pace. If, like so many readers of these pages, you miss the excitement of an antique fair, help is on hand.

Hibernian Antique Fairs is running a virtual Christmas gift fair today and tomorrow. Just check out friends of Hibernian Antique Fairs on Facebook for information about how to log in.

Full and half gold sovereigns at the virtual antique fair.

More than 50 dealers, including nine members of the Irish Antique Dealers Association, will be offering objects ranging from Irish art to antique furniture to collectibles for sale online based on photographs. Organiser Robin O'Donnell reckons that there will be 2,500-3,000 items to choose from.

This is the third , and biggest so far, virtual fair he has organised after all these months of lockdown. The idea is gaining traction amongst both sellers and buyers.