Should I save or splurge when purchasing a home bar trolley?

SAVE

It’s all about the curves with this eye-catching art deco-style trolley made of steel and finished in a brass hue for a touch of glamour. Mirror shelves give it a chic finish, so when it’s not the focal point for pouring a G&T in the living room, it could double job as a bedside table in the boudoir, or as an occasional table beside the sofa.

€165 at www.next.ie

SPLURGE

Minimal in an antique style, this beauty is three-tiered with the bottom shelf designed to hold bottles safely in place. The middle section holds glasses and the top acts as the bar and as a removeable tray for serving. Rolling cast0r wheels allow it to be moved with ease but lock when stationary.

€1,959 at www.arteriors.com.