My magnolia tree has never flowered. Can you tell me why?

A magnolia tree. Picture: iStock

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 13:30
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I have a magnolia tree in my garden that I planted at least 10 years ago. I have never yet had a flower from it. 

Over the years, I ask the experts at every garden centre I go to what could be wrong with it. 

I have fed it with two to three different plant foods and fertilisers and nothing seems to make a difference. 

Each year I am so excited at springtime, waiting to see if it will flower — and nothing happens. 

The magnolia tree is one of my favourite trees, yet I can't seem to get it to flower in my garden.

 ANSWER

Many magnolia species, in particular the evergreen form, Magnolia grandiflora, need to be as old as 15 years to flower and, if all else looks good, such as general growth and foliage then, that would be my first thought, it could just be too young to flower. 

After that I would look at things like aspect: Magnolias don’t like to face south or east, they far prefer dappled shade and evening sunlight. 

They set their flowers which open in the springtime, the previous autumn so the time of feeding is important. 

A good sulphate of potash feed during July–September may help.

  • Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

